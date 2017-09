John Butler Joins DeRonja Real Estate as Broker

John Butler

-- DeRonja Real Estate (DRE), a full-service residential real estate firm serving the Triangle area, has hired John Butler as a Real Estate Broker in the Downtown Raleigh office. He has experience in the Wake County Public School System as an Administrator and Principal along with 20 plus years of real estate background including New Home sales, construction, and general brokerage.DRE has built a supportive culture and a team of successful agents who always put their client's interests first. John's goal of "Successful and Enjoyable Transactions"along with his expertise and skills make him a valued asset for the company."We are incredibly fortunate to have John join us," said Frank DeRonja, Owner and Principal Broker of DRE. "John has an amazing reputation as a top producing agent. I've known him for almost 15 years, worked closely with him at the beginning of my real estate career and am very excited to call him a colleague again".To learn more about John, read his professional biography at www.drefirm.com/ agent/john-butler . If you're buying or selling real estate in the Triangle, contact DRE at (919) 443-3123, or visit the company's website at www.drefirm.com