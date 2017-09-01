 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
7654321

John Butler Joins DeRonja Real Estate as Broker

 
John Butler
John Butler
RALEIGH, N.C. - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- DeRonja Real Estate (DRE), a full-service residential real estate firm serving the Triangle area, has hired John Butler as a Real Estate Broker in the Downtown Raleigh office.  He has experience in the Wake County Public School System as an Administrator and Principal along with 20 plus years of real estate background including New Home sales, construction, and general brokerage.

DRE has built a supportive culture and a team of successful agents who always put their client's interests first. John's goal of "Successful and Enjoyable Transactions" along with his expertise and skills make him a valued asset for the company.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have John join us," said Frank DeRonja, Owner and Principal Broker of DRE. "John has an amazing reputation as a top producing agent. I've known him for almost 15 years, worked closely with him at the beginning of my real estate career and am very excited to call him a colleague again".

To learn more about John, read his professional biography at www.drefirm.com/agent/john-butler.   If you're buying or selling real estate in the Triangle, contact DRE at (919) 443-3123, or visit the company's website at www.drefirm.com.

End
Source:
Email:***@deronja.com Email Verified
Tags:Real Estate, Realty, Raleigh, Brokerage
Industry:Consumer, Real Estate, Services
Location:Raleigh - North Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DeRonja Real Estate News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share