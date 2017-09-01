Country(s)
John Butler Joins DeRonja Real Estate as Broker
DRE has built a supportive culture and a team of successful agents who always put their client's interests first. John's goal of "Successful and Enjoyable Transactions"
"We are incredibly fortunate to have John join us," said Frank DeRonja, Owner and Principal Broker of DRE. "John has an amazing reputation as a top producing agent. I've known him for almost 15 years, worked closely with him at the beginning of my real estate career and am very excited to call him a colleague again".
