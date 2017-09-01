 
News By Tag
* Managed Service Provider
* It Support
* It Services
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tampa
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
7654321

CIO Technology Solutions Hires Mike Hankin to Fill Director of Procurement

CIO Tech is proud to welcome Mike Hankin as the newest addition to their staff. Mike will take over the duties as Director of Procurement, overseeing purchasing and vendor relations among others.
 
 
mike-hankin
mike-hankin
TAMPA, Fla. - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- CIO Tech is proud to welcome Mike Hankin as the newest addition to their staff. Mike will take over the duties as Director of Procurement, overseeing purchasing and vendor relations among others.

Mr. Hankin joins CIO Tech with a wealth of experience including 8 years of Enterprise class Purchasing, 5 years managing a Procurement team, 4 years managing the Procurement/Depot Services department and more.

"Mr. Hankin's proven experience and ability to deliver a complete Asset Management System and new strategic suppliers to our customer base, existing and potential, is seen as an invaluable addition to our organization."


— Bill Garrett, CEO,
CIO Technology Solutions


CIO Tech is a Managed Service Provider (MSP) in Tampa, FL providing a complete range of information technology (IT) services to small and medium-sized businesses locally and nationally.  We manage our clients' computer and network needs by providing unparalleled customer support, 24/7 monitoring and sophisticated infrastructure solutions.

http://www.ciotech.us

Contact
JJ Spelman
***@ciotech.us
End
Source:
Email:***@ciotech.us Email Verified
Tags:Managed Service Provider, It Support, It Services
Industry:Technology
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share