CIO Technology Solutions Hires Mike Hankin to Fill Director of Procurement

-- CIO Tech is proud to welcome Mike Hankin as the newest addition to their staff. Mike will take over the duties as Director of Procurement, overseeing purchasing and vendor relations among others.Mr. Hankin joins CIO Tech with a wealth of experience including 8 years of Enterprise class Purchasing, 5 years managing a Procurement team, 4 years managing the Procurement/Depot Services department and more."Mr. Hankin's proven experience and ability to deliver a complete Asset Management System and new strategic suppliers to our customer base, existing and potential, is seen as an invaluable addition to our organization."CIO Technology SolutionsCIO Tech is a Managed Service Provider (MSP) in Tampa, FL providing a complete range of information technology (IT) services to small and medium-sized businesses locally and nationally. We manage our clients' computer and network needs by providing unparalleled customer support, 24/7 monitoring and sophisticated infrastructure solutions.