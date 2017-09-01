News By Tag
Edina East contines to grow at a rapid pace
Growth in Edina East and the growth of the Pamela Park and Valley View Rd and Wooddale intersection continues to expand, increased interest fuels demand for more than the same choices when it comes to residences.
4228 - 4230 Valley View Rd.
Edina, Minnesota 55424
(612) 564-4107
August 3, 2017 | Custom builders have long loved the Edina East area and the Pamela Park neighborhood for some time because of its stable economic growth, plentiful amenities and endless opportunities. Refresh Properties looks to expand the options available to new families and current residents that are searching for better alternatives.
Somewhat surprisingly, though for those in the know, not unexpectedly, that at 98% built-out, this community continues to find new ways to expand and improve. Residents can speak to the great local and unmistakeable appeal of this sought-after neighborhood. These homes bring the opportunity for new families to come experience everything that Edina East has to offer.
"Providing quality residences for buyers makes for premier value and exceptional service," said Leah Peterson, President of Refresh Properties. "We are known to be an in demand option for those in search of the highest standards and living spaces that homeowners want."
See more about the new homes being built in Edina East on our website or on Youtube at: https://youtu.be/
Winner 2017 Best of Houzz Service Award, Refresh Properties strives for unique living experiences in desirable locations. Providing a distinctive level of service unmatched by our competitors.
About Refresh Properties
Refresh Properties - fresh design group - specializes in current design homes. Fresh approach and more affordable properties has made for record breaking demand for our properties. Learn more about us at https://refresh-
About 4230homes
4 bedrooms featuring ample windows with large walk-in closets, 4-bathrooms on-suite and guest accommodations. Full-height windows splash these expansive open concept living areas with tons of light and gorgeous views of the neighborhood. Entertainment options, fireplaces, gas cooktops and private green space check all the boxes. Learn more at: http://4230llc.com
About Houzz
A place to browse and save beautiful home photos. A place to find the right design and construction professionals. A place to connect with others who have been there too. Houzz started as a side project but has become a community of more than 40 million homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals—
Media Contact
Refresh Properties
Leah Peterson
952.467.6664
***@rp-mn.com
