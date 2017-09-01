 
Industry News





Delos Therapy Grand Opening in Oak Brook!

Join us in our new Oak Brook office beginning September 7th!
 
 
The Delos Team
OAK BROOK, Ill. - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Chicago-based Delos Therapy is expanding its pain clinics with the opening of a new location on September 7th in the Oak Brook Promenade at 3011 Butterfield Road. A new and innovative therapy for treating chronic pain and muscle stiffness, Delos Therapy offers an alternative to traditional physical therapy, chiropractic or massage. The clinic is currently offering complimentary 20-minute consultations and treatments for new patients.

The theory behind Delos Therapy is that contracted muscles and fascia cause chronic pain. To get to the root cause of the pain, therapists apply precise, systematic pressure to detailed points along the entire muscle in an area that hurts. This forces a stretch of individual muscle fibers to relieve tension, resulting in pain relief, the elimination of tightness, restored function and optimal performance. Delos clients include a range of individuals, from fitness enthusiasts and professional athletes who have nagging injuries and pain to working professionals who are stiff from sitting at a desk.

"We are excited to open our fourth location in the western suburbs. If our clients in Hinsdale have taught us anything, it's that there aren't many solutions in the area for treating pain effectively, so we are extremely excited to be here to help," says Mimi Bosika, co-founder of Delos therapy with Head Therapist Eric Owens.

For more information, call 312-600-7716 or visit delostherapy.com.

