New Baby Pacifier life saving breathe
It works by a cotton strip being placed in a capsule onto the pacifier/dummy. This is located under a babies or toddlers nose.
Once breathed in the vapors clear the nose allowing the baby to breathe. This could help against SIDS, stop babies crying and help stop any brain cell death from lack of oxygen.
Also:
"Infant Brain Damage".
Your new born baby might be the picture of health. However as he/she develops, everyday
occurrences happen. Such as colds. What seems normal is far from it.!!!
Every year Possibly billions and even trillions of brain cells are lost in babies and possibly
toddlers. All down to blocked noses. It's something we take as normal.
But a blocked nose is responsible for the loss of brain cells, as the oxygen is starved to the brain.
Babies cry when this happens. It is an emergency reaction to getting oxygen to the brain. As the
nose becomes blocked, the vital airway for obligate breathers oxygen is starved to the developing
cells.
This process is known as choanal atresia (https://en.wikipedia.org/
infants suffer from brain cell death. Cyanosis (https://en.wikipedia.org/
can easily occur when an infant's nose is blocked.
If this does occur it can sometimes go unnoticed and brain cell death easily occurs and may
never be noticed. Except now we are finding that people who have reported Cyanosis In
infants have found that later a child is slower at developing and lacks behind in later life.
When and infant develops a blocked nose it is vital that it is cleared. In fact preventing the
blockage occurring in the first instance is the key. Having a system in place when a cold
starts to develop is imperative.
Every parent should have at least 1 or 2 Mi Binky pacifiers/dummy's to help keep the nostrils
clear. And plenty of the non medicated decongestant strips.
You can not go back and cure brain cell death. It is not like a break or fracture. Once it has
happened it is irreversible.
Blue under lines above link to Wikipedia.
