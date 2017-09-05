Country(s)
ITSMA Announces Finalists for Marketing Excellence Awards
B2B marketing leaders and innovators will be honored at ITSMA's Marketing Vision Conference for standout performance driving growth and success with tech-related services and solutions
LEXINGTON, Mass. - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- ITSMA, the leadership community for B2B marketers in the connected economy, today announced the finalists in its 20th Annual Marketing Excellence Awards Program.
The program honors the marketing programs, campaigns, and new initiatives that have demonstrated superior performance in the four most critical aspects of marketing success: strategy and planning, innovation, execution, and business results. The program focuses exclusively on marketing for B2B services and solutions, and highlights the most important dimensions of a strategic, comprehensive approach to marketing.
"Marketing leaders today are faced with incredible challenges as they move to transform their organizations and programs for the digital future. This year's finalists provide great inspiration for the role that marketing can play in generating business success in this time of such great change," said Dave Munn, President and CEO of ITSMA.
The 2017 ITSMA Marketing Excellence Awards categories and finalists are:
Accelerating Growth with Account-Based Marketing: Computacenter, Fujitsu, HCL, NTT DATA, O2, SAP
Closing the Insight-to-Action Gap: Adobe, FIS, HCL, HPE, Tata Communications
Driving Business with Thought Leadership: Cognizant, Grant Thornton, HCL, HCL, NTT Data
Enabling Sales for New Growth Opportunities:
Ensuring Customer Success: Cisco, Juniper, NIIT, Unisys
Strengthening Brand Differentiation:
Transforming Marketing for Digital Leadership: Avanade, HCL, IBM, Microsoft, SAP
"Award finalists represent the best of the best in strategic marketing," said Munn. "With Account-Based Marketing, Thought Leadership, Sales Enablement, and all the categories, we're seeing tremendous innovation and results in the most important aspects of B2B marketing. And our newest category, Transforming Marketing for Digital Leadership, highlights the fundamental rethinking that more and more marketing leaders have undertaken to succeed in the connected economy."
In addition to the seven thematic categories, this year's program includes wcj a focus on small and medium-sized businesses (SMB), with two special awards for the top SMB programs.
The finalists for the special awards to small and medium-sized business are:
BDNA, InfinityQS, NIIT, North Highland, Pivotal
An international panel of marketing executives and experts will select the winners, who will be announced at a special awards ceremony during ITSMA's 24th Annual Marketing Conference: Marketing Vision 2017, on November 1st at The Charles Hotel in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Some of the winners will also speak at the two-day conference, along with senior marketing executives and industry thought leaders from Cognizant, Demandbase, IBM, Memzy, Northwestern University, PwC, Salesforce, and senior executives from ITSMA.
For more information about ITSMA's 2017 Annual Marketing Conference, visit: http://www.itsma.com/
About ITSMA
For more than 20 years, ITSMA has led the way in defining, building, and inspiring B2B marketing excellence. With a dedicated focus on services and solutions for the connected economy, we provide our member community with insight, advice, and hands-on help to strengthen reputation, increase revenue, and deepen customer relationship.
Learn more at www.itsma.com.
Contact
Rob Leavitt
***@itsma.com
