News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Avaloy Studios Launches Yasuke: Birth of a Samurai Hatchfund Campaign
Avaloy Studios has launched a Hatchfund campaign for the comic/anime series project, Yasuke: Birth of a Samurai
The story of Yasuke is based in the 1500's era of Japan upon his arrival in Japan in 1579. During this time some of the people of Japan had never set eyes on an African before. The story basically unfolds as Yasuke begins training to be a samurai under the guidance of Oda Nobunga but what keeps holding him back is the mental anguish he suffered during his time as a slave.
Production has started for the Yasuke comic book and animated series but the budget is getting low. "The comic book is 50% done but we need more funding to finish paying for the remaining pages to be done and also for printing costs to be done for a limited run of the preview issue." says Deranta' Avaloy. "I hope by taking the time to look at the cover and the 1st page from the comic you can see we really are trying to make this something special."
About Avaloy Studios
Avaloy Studios is a Multimedia company specializing in Film/TV production, music production & video game design. Deranta' Avaloy is the founder and CEO. From Atlanta, Ga, Deranta' considered movies and television shows to be not only entertainment but also an outlet for his own ever growing imagination. Deranta' decided to become an actor and study with the Alliance Theater in Atlanta, GA followed by studying theater at North Atlanta High School where he was enrolled in their magnet program. Becoming frustrated by the slow pace of auditions and trying to find work as an actor Deranta' decided to become a filmmaker which led him to create Avaloy Studios.
###
For more information about making a tax deductible donation to the Yasuke: Birth of a Samurai project, please visithttps://www.hatchfund.org/
Contact
Teddy Lewis
***@tmenter.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse