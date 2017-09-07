News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Bank Appraisals & How it Affects Your Sale
For example, you're selling a home for $500,000, with recent sales that aren't higher than $480,000. Due to multiple offers, you wind up selling for $510,000. On a 20% down deal, the buyer will take a mortgage of $408,000.The appraisal then comes in at $490,000 which means the borrower's loan to wcj value is 83%. In order for the borrower to remain at 80% loan to value the bank is only able to lend $392,000. The buyer becomes $16,000 short and will need to come up with the difference to remain at that loan to value.
In the above example one of four things occurs:
• The deal dies
• The buyers will come up with the difference
• The seller will reduce their price
• The issue will be resolved with a combination of the seller reducing or the buyer increasing their down payment
To avoid these mistakes you'd want to hire a realtor and broker who are local and seasoned. Visit Martino Realty online at http://martino-
Image via Pinterest of Realtor.com
Contact
Demmi
***@martino-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse