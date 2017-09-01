Country(s)
An Evening in the Old West at RoundUp for a Cure: MCLife Tucson Partners with RoundUp for a Cure As Sponsor
TUCSON, Ariz. - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Put on your cowboy boots and grab your cowboy hat — we're rounding up for a cure! For the second consecutive year, MCLife Tucson is headed to the Old West to sponsor Tucson's RoundUp for a Cure event.
Tucson RoundUp for a Cure is an event that raises money and awareness for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation - Southern AZ Office. Cystic fibrosis is a genetic, progressive disease that causes lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time.
On September 16th from 6:45pm - 11pm at Old Tucson Studios, the Southern AZ Office of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, a nonprofit donor-supported organization, is hoping to take a step forward in the efforts to cure cystic fibrosis and provide people with the disease the opportunity to lead full, productive lives.
While providing digital support for the event by bringing a photo kiosk for attendees to use, MCLife Tucson is encouraging people to volunteer at the event.
"Our MC Family has loved ones that are battling cystic fibrosis, and it has always been a point of pride for us as an organization to stand together as a family. We are grateful to support the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in all the amazing work they do here in Arizona," says Joshua Selph, Manager of Events and Partnerships.
Our residents are like our family, which is why MCLife Tucson is proud to support this event. We believe that community is the strongest tool to fight against something like cystic fibrosis. By donating our time and resources we hope to help make RoundUp for a Cure a successful and fun event.
MCLife Tucson is committed to finding local partners in the Greater Tucson area, and our sub-markets, that further build community connections and engagement. You can learn more about the brand and partnership opportunities at: http://mclifetucson.com/
About MCLife: MCLife http://wwwmclife.com is the residential apartment brand of MC Companies. Doing apartment marketing differently, MCLife is all about building resident connections within the community. The quirky brand is focused on where people eat, shop and play, the MCLife good life promises and their signature we love pet's policy. Uniquely branded in each of our submarkets, you can find MCLife in Phoenix, Tucson, Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Tucson .
About MC Companies: MC Companies http://www.mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $500 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.
