September 2017





Roots Music Recording Artist John Schayer Debuts New Roots Single on September 8th

"When I listen to John Schayer, he reminds me of Johnny Cash. He is a truly gifted songwriter. 'Lordy Lordy' is the epitome of roots music at its best." - Gene Cash(President, Cash Music Group)
 
 
John Schayer
John Schayer
 
LOS ANGELES - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Singer/ Songwriter John Schayer is officially debuting his highly anticipated acoustic roots music single "Lordy Lordy" on September 8, 2017. The original track was officially recorded, mixed and mastered in Los Angeles and in the UK by Abbey Road Studios, the iconic studios where the Beatles recorded their signature tracks. "Lordy Lordy" is set to debut worldwide on iTunes, Amazon and other major global music outlets.

"When I listen to John Schayer, he reminds me of Johnny Cash. He is a truly gifted songwriter. 'Lordy Lordy' is the epitome of roots music at its best. This song is a soulful, acoustic masterpiece. It is an American anthem of hope that we need right now. The lead and background vocals together are powerful like none other. The vocals are simply amazing. I would compare the sound to the magic heard between Mick Jagger and Merry Clayton in the studio. It left me speechless." - Gene Cash (President, Cash Music Group)

"Truly lovely and brilliant song. Such an amazing soulful acoustic song." Abbey Road Studio, UK

"John Schayer is a refreshing and soulful guitarist and lyricist of contemporary music." – Examiner.com

"John Schayer is a gifted bassist and guitarist with an incredible songwriting talent." –Artsnla

In addition to the September 8th release of "Lordy Lordy," Schayer recently wrapped production of his new music video, "I See Her Smile Again," directed and produced by iconic cinematographer, Billy Clift (Just Fine Productions, Inc.).

Clift is also currently producing the documentary, "A Long Road to Freedom: 50 Years of the Advocate Magazine." Clift and Schayer are preparing to announce the official release date for the music video debut of "I See Her Smile Again" on an upcoming date.


As a singer/songwriter, Schayer finds inspiration through playing both bass and guitar. Travis Bean endorsed John Schayer as one of the industry's top bass players. As a bassist and guitarist, Schayer writes and plays a variety of music genres ranging from acoustic rock, blues, and country.

Schayer appeared on the Crossroads Guitar Festival, Eric Clapton's Music Festival and other major all-star concerts. His most recent single, "I See Her Smile Again", received major radio airplay on KISS-FM and was featured in an exclusive interview with AXS.com.

Schayer's new music release "Lordy Lordy" is scheduled to debut on September 8th on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Tidal, and other major digital outlets.

Credits include lead vocal and guitar, John Schayer. Written by John Schayer. Lead Vocals recorded by Eldora Grande Studios by Craig T. Fall (Glen Campbell, Beach Boys, Stevie Wonder).   Executive producers Cheryl Schayer and Belinda Foster. Mix by Sarah Foster, Giavanna Foster, David Vasquez. Artwork and Graphic Design by Isabella Magdalena Schayer. Photo credit Library of Congress/Dorothea Lange. Recorded, mixed and mastered in select studios in Los Angeles and by Abbey Road Studios, London, England, United Kingdom(UK).

Schayer's new roots music release "Lordy Lordy" debuts on global music outlets on September 8th.

See link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K1CRFt91wz0



AWJ Platinum PR
info@awjplatinum.com
Page Updated Last on: Sep 07, 2017
