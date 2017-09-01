News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Paradise Energy Solutions to host a solar open house at Rock Hill Orchard
Rock Hill Orchard has installed a 136.4 kW roof and ground mounted solar system, which will help cover the farm's energy consumption. After the system is paid off, it will provide free electricity for 20 plus years, which provides protection against rising electric rates and financial stability.
The solar open house is open to the public and free of charge. For more information or to RSVP, call 877-851-9269 or go to www.VisitPES.com/
About Paradise Energy Solutions:
Paradise Energy Solutions is a family-owned, full service solar installation company that provides turnkey grid-tied solar installations throughout the mid-Atlantic region for businesses, farmers, and homeowners.
www.paradisesolarenergy.com
Contact
Andrew Schell
***@paradiseenergysolutions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse