Paradise Energy Solutions to host a solar open house at Rock Hill Orchard

Rock Hill Orchard Solar System

Contact

Andrew Schell

***@paradiseenergysolutions.com Andrew Schell

-- Solar energy provides farmers, business owners, and homeowners a way to save money, reduce their tax liability, and gain energy independence. These topics and many others will be discussed at a solar open house on Thursday, September 21 from 10AM-1PM. The solar open house will be hosted by Paradise Energy Solutions at Rock Hill Orchard at 28600 Ridge Road in Mount Airy, Maryland. The open house will include solar presentations, solar system tours, Q&A time, and good free food.Rock Hill Orchard has installed a 136.4 kW roof and ground mounted solar system, which will help cover the farm's energy consumption. After the system is paid off, it will provide free electricity for 20 plus years, which provides protection against rising electric rates and financial stability.The solar open house is open to the public and free of charge. For more information or to RSVP, call 877-851-9269 or go to www.VisitPES.com/Events.Paradise Energy Solutions is a family-owned, full service solar installation company that provides turnkey grid-tied solar installations throughout the mid-Atlantic region for businesses, farmers, and homeowners.www.paradisesolarenergy.com