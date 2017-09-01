Toronto rapper Shah is the first Canadian crowned king by Atlanta

ATLANTA
- Sept. 7, 2017
- PRLog
-- Shah is the first Canadian artist and first South Asian artist to win five straight championships on Hot 107.9FM, the number one urban radio station in the city. His hit single Just Text went up against a local Atlanta artist's song from Monday August 28th to Friday September 1st in a competition known as Battlegrounds. Known for being extremely competitive and launching independent artists, Battlegrounds is typically only won by local fan favourites of the underground scene. For a Toronto artist to come in and sweep the competition is unheard of.
Just Text (https://
youtu.be/jcBJwdrPFkc)
has been making waves across Atlanta, presently listed on ATL Top 20, the Billboard charts of Atlanta that ranks the current 20 hottest songs in the city (https://www.instagram.com/
p/BYWV2jxhEqU/?
taken-by=atltop20)
. The track is currently in rotation at influential Atlanta institutions such as Magic City and Blue Flame, which attests to its catchiness. Since arriving in Atlanta, Shah has been embraced by some of Atlanta's most powerful music influencers. Renowned radio personality Greg Street world premiered the single on the radio station V103 and has posted clips on his social media from Shah's sold out show he headlined at Opera Nightclub for over 1000 guests (https://www.instagram.com/p/BXy8X7rFrpN/?taken-by=djgregs...
). His DJ is DJ Swamp Izzo, Cash Money record label's Official DJ who is known for having previously launching the careers of artists such as Gucci Mane, Future, and most recently, Young Thug.
With the Hot 107.9 Battlegrounds championship fresh under his belt, it appears the win has propelled Just Text's popularity and Shah's notoriety in Atlanta even further. This support has allowed Shah to flourish despite rejecting major label deals, as he looks to become rap's first truly independent international superstar.