Women business owners encouraged to complete survey of needs during Money Month
Powered by National Bank of Arizona, the statewide survey will be the largest, most comprehensive study of WBOs conducted in Arizona.
During the month of September, women business owners are encouraged to complete a short online survey at moneymonthaz.com. Results from the statewide survey will be shared with the community and used to create a long-term, comprehensive regional strategy for economic development to effectively support women-owned firms.
Nearly 100 Valley business owners, community leaders and policy makers attended the recent kickoff breakfast for the survey and Money Month powered by National Bank of Arizona. Arizona Equal Opportunity Manager Barry Wong and Secretary of State Michele Reagan presented the group with an official Money Month Proclamation from Governor Ducey's office. "Attendees had the opportunity to network with other business owners and government officials, and learned about the more than 40 events scheduled by Empowered PhXX collaborators throughout the month of September," says Kristin Slice, Business Analyst with the Maricopa Small Business Development Center who helped to found Empowered PhXX.
The goal of Money Month is to support female entrepreneurship and that encompasses many financial issues, including: access to capital, financial management, personal finance debt aversion, investors understanding the higher ROI of female-led firms, crowd funding, and many more.
"A collaborative effort, we have asked all of our community partners to talk about money during September," explains Slice. "The theme for the month is '$trength in Number$' and we will be using this opportunity to communicate the economic value of women-owned businesses. Current statistics show women-owned businesses in Phoenix have less growth than in comparable cities. The potential economic impact of growing these businesses could be huge for our area."
"In addition to the Aug. 29 launch and individual events, we have a website (www.moneymonthaz.com) with a comprehensive event calendar, resources and tools around money, an interactive marketing campaign promoting all money month activities, and much more," Slice adds. Participants at each event will be encouraged to complete the AZ WBO survey.
"We are pleased to underwrite the costs of the AZ WBO survey because we believe having this data is critical to developing a comprehensive economic development plan in our state," says Edward Leyba, Senior Vice President, Business Banking Regional Manager for National Bank of Arizona.
Empowered PhXX is a collective community of stakeholders
