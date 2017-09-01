News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Colliers Reports 90,000 SF in Leasing Activity at 1&2 Crossroads in Bedminster, N.J
New Leasing Agent, Amenity-Focused Improvements Spur Five Deals in as Many Months
The recent activity, totaling approximately 90,000 square feet, includes a new lease, two expansions and two renewals, according to Colliers' Richard Mirliss, who is heading the assignment with Alex Vitro, Jack Callahan and Richard J. Madison, who are based in Parsippany, N.J.
• Zelis Healthcare (https://www.zelis.com/)
• Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company (HSB) (https://www.munichre.com/
• Law practice Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby, LLP (http://www.wglaw.com/
• Long-time tenant Merrill Lynch Wealth Management (https://www.ml.com/
• Pharmaceutical giant Merck (http://www.merck.com/
The stepped-up transactional volume at 1&2 Crossroads stems, in large part, from Eden Wood Realty's lifestyle-centered renovation work at the property, according to Mirliss. This includes the introduction of a new, full-service cafeteria with outdoor seating at the entrance of 1 Crossroads Drive, and a shared conference facility with video conferencing capability. The campus already features a café with an outdoor courtyard and seating.
"This property's location and quality have always distinguished it among peer buildings in Somerset County," Mirliss said. "Now the ownership is introducing an amenities program at a level typically associated with larger properties, making 1&2 Crossroads stand out even more as a go-to choice for small and mid-size tenants."
Mirliss noted that Eden Wood Realty's aggressive rental rates and flexible lease terms also are contributing significantly to the stepped-up tenant activity at 1&2 Crossroads. Additionally, the ownership has bolstered the property's onsite professional management team. Under new manager Tom Stagen, Eden Wood Realty recently named Colliers as property manager for the campus. Steve Smith is heading that assignment.
The 1&2 Crossroads campus offers visibility from I-287, and is near I-78 and Route 206. The property is just a 30 minute-drive from Newark Liberty International Airport and less than one hour from New York City. Proximity to a deep white-collar labor pool; affluent demographics;
The Colliers team continues to market units ranging from 2,000 to 50,000 square feet at 1 Crossroads Drive; the opportunity includes available crown signage fronting I-287. The property's 2 Crossroads Drive is fully occupied.
-- End --
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International (http://www.colliers.com/)
Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' Global Outsourcing for 11 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.
For the latest news from Colliers, visitColliers.com or follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/
Contact
Caryl Communications
Evelyn Weiss Francisco
***@caryl.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse