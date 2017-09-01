 
Colliers Reports 90,000 SF in Leasing Activity at 1&2 Crossroads in Bedminster, N.J

New Leasing Agent, Amenity-Focused Improvements Spur Five Deals in as Many Months
 
 
1&2 Crossroads
1&2 Crossroads
 
BEDMINSTER, N.J. - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Five long-term lease transactions in as many months at 1&2 Crossroads cap a successful start for Colliers International NJ LLC Inc. (http://www.colliers.com/en-us/newyorkcity) at the Bedminster corporate campus. Property owner Eden Wood Realty Corp. – which is completing an amenity-focused capital improvement program at the 150,000-square-foot, Class A asset – in March named the global commercial real estate services firm as exclusive agent.

The recent activity, totaling approximately 90,000 square feet, includes a new lease, two expansions and two renewals, according to Colliers' Richard Mirliss, who is heading the assignment with Alex Vitro, Jack Callahan and Richard J. Madison, who are based in Parsippany, N.J.

• Zelis Healthcare (https://www.zelis.com/) renewed and expanded its full-building headquarters lease at 2 Crossroads Drive. Larry Martin, of Newmark Knight Frank served as tenant broker.
• Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company (HSB) (https://www.munichre.com/HSB/home/index.html) relocated and expanded within 1 Crossroads Drive. The equipment breakdown insurance and specialty coverages firm maintains a regional sales office at the property. Chris Ostop of JLL represented the tenant.
• Law practice Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby, LLP (http://www.wglaw.com/) leased space at 1 Crossroads Drive in a flight-to-quality headquarters relocation play. Ann Klein and Jeff Kolodkin of Newmark Knight Frank served as tenant broker in the transaction.
• Long-time tenant Merrill Lynch Wealth Management (https://www.ml.com/) extended and expanded its commitment at 1 Crossroads Drive. The company maintains a regional sales office there. Jeff Babikian of CBRE represented the Bank of America division during negotiations.
• Pharmaceutical giant Merck (http://www.merck.com/index.html) renewed its lease at 1 Crossroads Drive. JLL's Jodie Matthews served as tenant representative.

The stepped-up transactional volume at 1&2 Crossroads stems, in large part, from Eden Wood Realty's lifestyle-centered renovation work at the property, according to Mirliss. This includes the introduction of a new, full-service cafeteria with outdoor seating at the entrance of 1 Crossroads Drive, and a shared conference facility with video conferencing capability. The campus already features a café with an outdoor courtyard and seating.

"This property's location and quality have always distinguished it among peer buildings in Somerset County," Mirliss said. "Now the ownership is introducing an amenities program at a level typically associated with larger properties, making 1&2 Crossroads stand out even more as a go-to choice for small and mid-size tenants."

Mirliss noted that Eden Wood Realty's aggressive rental rates and flexible lease terms also are contributing significantly to the stepped-up tenant activity at 1&2 Crossroads. Additionally, the ownership has bolstered the property's onsite professional management team. Under new manager Tom Stagen, Eden Wood Realty recently named Colliers as property manager for the campus. Steve Smith is heading that assignment.

The 1&2 Crossroads campus offers visibility from I-287, and is near I-78 and Route 206. The property is just a 30 minute-drive from Newark Liberty International Airport and less than one hour from New York City. Proximity to a deep white-collar labor pool; affluent demographics; and abundant shopping, dining and lodging options contribute to its appeal.

The Colliers team continues to market units ranging from 2,000 to 50,000 square feet at 1 Crossroads Drive; the opportunity includes available crown signage fronting I-287. The property's 2 Crossroads Drive is fully occupied.

-- End --

About Colliers International Group
Colliers International (http://www.colliers.com/) Group Inc. is an industry leading global real estate services company with more than 16,000 skilled professionals operating in 66 countries. With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.

Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' Global Outsourcing for 11 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.

For the latest news from Colliers, visitColliers.com or follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Colliers): @Colliers andLinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/colliers-international). To see the latest news on Colliers International in New York, follow @Colliers_NYC and Twitter (https://twitter.com/colliers_nyc).

