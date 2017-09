Eden & Zoe Announce 'Winter In White' Fall/Winter Collection

eden & zoe FW2017 Collection

-- eden & zoe, the exquisite knitwear brand for children is pleased to introduce theircollection of occasion wear, dresses, skirts, cardigans and accessories for Fall/Winter 2017. The entire collection, priced from $28-$96, is available for purchase on www.edenandzoe.com., a pop up book by paper engineer, Robert Sabuda, served as the inspiration for this fall/winter collection. A favorite of Founder and Designer, Melissa Wang's daughters, it is a fun read especially around the holiday season. "I was inspired by the beauty of the paper patterns," states Melissa. "The sense of balance and geometry, and the attention to detail to each pop up design ininfluenced my designs of cashmere and fine merino wool knits in combination with "structured"textiles including delicate lace patterns, classic tweed, and a geometric velvet fabric."For FW2017, eden & zoe features their classic palette of grey, pink and white, while adding black for older girls and different shades of blue for boys. Sizing runs from newborn up to size 12. To view the collection, please visit www.edenandzoe.com . For the latest company announcements, become a Facebook fan at www.facebook.com/edenandzoe; follow on twitter @edenandzoe and Instagram @edenandzoe.