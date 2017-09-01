News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Eden & Zoe Announce 'Winter In White' Fall/Winter Collection
Winter in White, a pop up book by paper engineer, Robert Sabuda, served as the inspiration for this fall/winter collection. A favorite of Founder and Designer, Melissa Wang's daughters, it is a fun read especially around the holiday season. "I was inspired by the beauty of the paper patterns," states Melissa. "The sense of balance and geometry, and the attention to detail to each pop up design in Winter in White influenced my designs of cashmere and fine merino wool knits in combination with "structured"
For FW2017, eden & zoe features their classic palette of grey, pink and white, while adding black for older girls and different shades of blue for boys. Sizing runs from newborn up to size 12. To view the collection, please visit www.edenandzoe.com. For the latest company announcements, become a Facebook fan at www.facebook.com/
Contact
Marisa Ryan Public Relations
***@marisaryanpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse