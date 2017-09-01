 
News By Tag
* Kids
* Lifestyle
* Kidswear
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
7654321


Eden & Zoe Announce 'Winter In White' Fall/Winter Collection

 
 
eden & zoe FW2017 Collection
eden & zoe FW2017 Collection
SAN FRANCISCO - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- eden & zoe, the exquisite knitwear brand for children is pleased to introduce their Winter In White collection of occasion wear, dresses, skirts, cardigans and accessories for Fall/Winter 2017. The entire collection, priced from $28-$96, is available for purchase on www.edenandzoe.com.

Winter in White, a pop up book by paper engineer, Robert Sabuda, served as the inspiration for this fall/winter collection. A favorite of Founder and Designer, Melissa Wang's daughters, it is a fun read especially around the holiday season.  "I was inspired by the beauty of the paper patterns," states Melissa. "The sense of balance and geometry, and the attention to detail to each pop up design in Winter in White influenced my designs of cashmere and fine merino wool knits in combination with "structured" textiles including delicate lace patterns, classic tweed, and a geometric velvet fabric."

For FW2017, eden & zoe features their classic palette of grey, pink and white, while adding black for older girls and different shades of blue for boys. Sizing runs from newborn up to size 12. To view the collection, please visit www.edenandzoe.com. For the latest company announcements, become a Facebook fan at www.facebook.com/edenandzoe; follow on twitter @edenandzoe and Instagram @edenandzoe.

Contact
Marisa Ryan Public Relations
***@marisaryanpr.com
End
Source:eden & zoe
Email:***@marisaryanpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Kids, Lifestyle, Kidswear
Industry:Fashion
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marisa Ryan Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share