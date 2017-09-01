News By Tag
Creative Visions Wins Global ILEA Award
Campaign for NC State gala featured insightful strategy, groundbreaking technology and extraordinary results
"The 'Think and Do the Extraordinary' campaign kickoff was a phenomenal springboard for us to announce the public phase of the most ambitious fundraising campaign in our history," said Ellen Klingler, Director of University Special Events at NC State University. Close collaboration with Creative Visions resulted in the development of the winning event strategy.
The advancement of a truly extraordinary experience focused on high-impact presenters and heart-touching stories, graphics, and videos all delivered in a manner never seen by the audience. One striking example consisted of content mapped on a backdrop of large LED walls and four projection screens for a total projection surface width of 80 feet. These screens separated and reassembled, converged, split, and formed vertical spires as well as horizontal panoramas utilizing new motion-control technology.
"Feedback I received was that everyone in attendance was impressed, and it helped elevate their thinking about NC State," said Allin Foulkrod, President of Creative Visions. "This will encourage friends of NC State to support the university through the successful completion of the campaign."
To close out the event, former NC State student turned country music star Scotty McCreery was introduced via indoor pyrotechnics. The evening's live music was a fitting end to a close collaboration with the university and their event team. "We could not be more thrilled with how the event was received by our guests," stated Klingler.
About Creative Visions
Creative Visions began in 1989 as a modest entrepreneurial venture operating out of an NC State dorm room by founder and president, Allin Foulkrod. Today Creative Visions is a strategic event solution provider with a passion defined as "People helping people succeed." We engage audiences utilizing strategy, design, and technology to create measureable results. Learn more at creativevisions.com and follow @CreativeVisions on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
