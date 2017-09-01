INOLEX's New Sao Paulo Demo Center Offers Collaboration Opportunity For Cosmetic Brands

Media Contact

-- Cosmetic and beauty care brands with a presence in South America have a new venue for ingredients collaboration. INOLEX do Brasil in São Paulo recently opened a Demo Center geared towards the promotion of safe, natural and innovative solutions in key areas that are shaping the next wave of consumer beauty products, including alternative preservation, silicone replacements and palm-free ingredients.The Demo Center, which introduced its first training sessions in July of this year, offers clients an opportunity to explore the use of new technologies in beauty care formulations. Located directly across from INOLEX do Brasil's headquarters on Rua Aspicuelta, the Demo Center provides tailored, technical guidance to clients through presentations, hands-on formulation and collaborative problem-solving."When we understand first-hand the challenges that our clients are facing, we are able to work through suitable solutions together. We know INOLEX ingredients can greatly impact a client's product performance at a competitive cost. This environment allows for an open, collegial approach with clear results for the client," says Cris Saiani, Country Manager for INOLEX, Brasil.The INOLEX Demo Center is available by appointment. Current and prospective beauty care partners with a particular interest in alternative preservation, silicone replacements, palm-free solutions, natural ingredients and hair-conditioning should contact Cris Saiani at Tel +55 11 3034 0520 for more information.