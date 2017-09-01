 
Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
7654321


The Collection at RiverPark serves up Mexican cuisine with opening of Los Agaves Restaurant

Popular Santa Barbara hotspot makes anticipated Oxnard debut
 
 
OXNARD, Calif. - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Collection at RiverPark has added popular Santa Barbara-based eatery Los Agaves Restaurant (http://www.los-agaves.com/) to its growing list of dining selections. The restaurant marks the leading Oxnard shopping center's first Mexican dining spot.

"With a reputation of being one of region's go-to spots to grab a bite of authentic Mexican cuisine, we're excited to bring this popular brand to The Collection to round out our list of diverse and delicious dining offerings," said Stefanie Muegel, marketing director for The Collection.

This newest location in Oxnard will serve the same award-winning Mexican cuisine that has made Los Agaves a favorite among foodies and families alike. Guests will enjoy authentic Mexican favorites with an innovative twist, prepared using the highest quality ingredients, and characterized by the bold flavors of Mexico. With simple and sophisticated presentation, signature dishes include Los Agaves Enchiladas featuring fresh halibut and shrimp, red pepper, onions, and topped with chipotle sauce; Chiles Nortenos stuffed with shrimp and Oaxaca cheese, topped with chipotle dressing; Sea and Earth Molcajetes with grilled nopal, panela chorizo, grilled chambray onion and avocado; or one of the many variations of their famous Ceviches. To view the full menu, please click here (http://www.los-agaves.com/menu). The restaurant currently has four locations in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Westlake Village.

"We are proud to open our doors in Oxnard and welcome the community to come taste the flavors of authentic Mexico," said Carlos Luna, owner of Los Agaves. "At Los Agaves, we have always taken tremendous pride in being a part of the community, embracing our neighboring businesses and residents alike, and we hope to surpass expectations with our dedicated service and quality of food in our newest location for many years to come."

About Los Agaves

Los Agaves celebrates the authentic flavor and foods of Mexico with an innovative twist and contemporary style. Signature dishes include Molcajetes, Chiles Norteños, Enchiladas Los Agaves, and Fajitas del Mar, among many more. All dishes are prepared fresh daily with the highest quality of ingredients, handmade salsas and tortillas. Owner Carlos Luna opened Los Agaves in Santa Barbara on Milpas Street in 2008. Nearly a decade later, Los Agaves has four locations in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Westlake Village, with a fifth location opening in Oxnard (summer 2017). All locations are open for lunch and dinner daily, Monday through Friday from 11:00 am – 9:00 pm. Breakfast is served at the Milpas location only, on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm. Catering services available upon request. Locations: 600 North Milpas Street (805) 564-2626, 2911; De La Vina Street (805) 682-2600; 7024 Market Place Drive (805) 968-4000, and 30750 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village (805) 874-0779. For more information on Los Agaves, please click here. (http://www.los-agaves.com/)

About the Collection (TheCollectionRP.com)

The Collection at RiverPark is a 750,000 square foot, open-air specialty retail center located in the heart of West Ventura County. Inspired by the beauty of the California coast, The Collection reflects the unique atmosphere of the surrounding seaside communities. The Collection is built around a town grid of retail streets, each of which has its own personality-a carefully crafted assortment of established and contemporary designer shops, distinctive dining, and signature entertainment venues. Anchors include Target, Century RiverPark 16, REI, Whole Foods Market, H&M, 24-Hour SuperSport and The Container Store. Restaurants include Yard House, Larsen's Grill, Gen Korean BBQ, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, Maria's Italian Kitchen and more. Follow us on the web, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram at TheCollectionRP.
Source:The Collection at RiverPark
