Improving Cervical Cancer Screening Rates for Transgender Men

Media Contact

Kathryn Ryan

914-740-2250

kryan@liebertpub.com Kathryn Ryan914-740-2250

End

-- A new study indicates that alternative options for cervical cancer screening, including self-sampling for human papilloma virus (HPV) testing, could improve the screening rate among transgender men. More than half of the participants expressed a preference for HPV self-sampling in the study published in, a peer-reviewed journal from. The article is available free on thewebsite until October 6, 2017.Approximately half of the study participants did not have a Pap smear to screen for cervical cancer within the previous 3 years, according to coauthorsand, University of Miami, FL, and, Sunshine Social Services, Inc., Fort Lauderdale, FL. In the article entitled "Understanding Transgender Men's Experiences with and Preferences for Cervical Cancer Screening: A Rapid Assessment Survey ( http://online.liebertpub.com/ doi/full/10.1089/ lgbt.2016.0143 )," the authors emphasize the need for innovative primary screening alternatives such as HPV self-sampling and the importance of testing the effectiveness of this approach in transgender men in future studies."This important study identifies factors, including HPV self-sampling, that may improve cervical cancer screening among transgender men with a cervix and translate into reduced cervical cancer morbidity and mortality in this population,"saysEditor-in-Chief, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY.