Lennar Central Valley Launches VIP Program with new Phase Release at Bellevue Ranch
"We are thrilled to be offering this program to our prospective Bellevue Ranch buyers," said Susan Wilke, VP of Marketing for Lennar Central Valley. "We've heard from our buyers that purchasing a new home is a much less stressful and more fulfilling process when they can be one of the first to choose their home and lock-in early bird pricing!"
Lennar is launching this program for a new phase release at their Merced-based community, Bellevue Ranch. The program benefits potential homebuyers who get prequalified early. Becoming a Bellevue Ranch VIP is easy! Just follow these three steps:
1. Get prequalified with Lennar's preferred lender, Eagle Home Mortgage
2. Await a confirmation email from Lennar Central Valley
3. Call 559-994-6567 to make an exclusive VIP only appointment, prior to the public release
Benefits of the program include one-on-one mortgage counseling with Lennar's preferred lender, Eagle Home Mortgage and the ability to set an appointment to view early bird pricing and reserve your preferred homesite before public release.
To become a Bellevue Ranch VIP, call (559) 994-6567 or visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders and proudly remains steadfast in their commitment toward quality, value and integrity. Lennar has a longstanding history of building exceptional homes in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@
