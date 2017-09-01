 
Industry News





Lowcountry Orthopaedics Holds Athletic Black and Blue Clinics on Daniel Island

Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine will be hosting Athletic Black and Blue Clinics on Daniel Island. The clinics will take place on Fridays and Saturdays from 7am-noon.
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Walk ins and limp ins welcome!    Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine will be hosting Athletic Black and Blue Clinics at their new Daniel Island location at 1951 Clements Ferry Road.

No need to stay black and blue all weekend long.   With these special hours, athletes can receive immediate injury treatment from Lowcountry Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine.  The clinics will take place on Fridays and Saturdays from 7am-noon.  An orthopedic surgeon will be on hand and services available include:  X-Ray, Casting, Splinting and Physical Therapy.

Among Charleston's leading and longest standing orthopaedic groups,  Lowcountry Orthopaedics offers the most advanced comprehensive orthopaedic care in the region. Lowcountry Orthpaedics and Sports Medicine Specialists brings a team of highly trained and experienced physicians to diagnose and treat all conditions related to sports injuries, the hip & knee, spine, hand and foot & ankle.    For more information, http://www.lowcountryortho.com/history/.

