Peabody Properties names Tamme Polson as Director of Compliance - New Business
In this role, she is directly responsible for the review of owner-submitted financial applications, regulatory documents and preparation of Tenant Selection Plans, Affirmative Fair Housing Market plans and Affordability Matrix.
Polson joins Peabody Properties with 20 years of experience in the affordable housing industry; her professional background includes tenure as Director of Compliance for Edgewood Management Corporation in Maryland. Other career highlights include Compliance Manager for the Aurora Housing Authority in Colorado and in various roles with the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority.
Polson holds designations as a Certified Professional of Occupancy (CPO), an Assisted Housing Manager (AHM), and a Specialist on Housing Credit Management (SHCM).
She resides in Braintree with her husband; the couple has two grown children and one grandchild. In her spare time Polson enjoys travel, music, interior design, gardening and activities with friends and family.
"We're delighted to have Tamme join PPI's compliance team as Director of Compliance – New Business," said Doreen Donovan, Vice-President Administration & Compliance for Peabody Properties, Inc. "Her extensive experience and skill-set in the affordable housing industry make her the perfect person to lead our talented compliance team."
About Peabody Properties, Inc.
Peabody Properties is a full-service real-estate firm which manages more than 11,000 units of housing, primarily in New England. The award-winning, privately held corporation and Accredited Management Organization (AMO) was incorporated in 1976 and is under the direction of Karen Fish-Will and Melissa Fish-Crane. In 1995, Peabody Properties recognized its long-term commitment to Resident Services as a unique area of expertise within the field of property management and established a new, specialty sector. Peabody Resident Services, Inc. is dedicated solely to the development of support services and programs for residents of affordable housing. Peabody Properties is designated as a Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), is certified by the Massachusetts State Office of Minority and Women Business Assistance (SOMWBA) and was recently ranked in the top 60 on the 2017 National Affordable Housing Management Association (NAHMA) Affordable 100 List. Peabody Properties maintains headquarters at 536 Granite Street, Braintree, MA 02184. The firm also has offices in New Jersey and Florida. For additional information please visit http://www.peabodyproperties.com.
