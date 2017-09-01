News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Year Pilgrimage to the Holy Land: 9 Nights from £1695
A visit to the Holy Land to discover the Biblical places that we learned about as children is an unforgettable experience. Lightline Pilgrimages runs regular trips including one departing early in the New Year.
Specialist operator Lightline Pilgrimages runs regular group trips to Israel, including one on 30 January 2018, which will be led by the Reverend Martin Dale.
The 'holy holiday' commences in the north of the country, with two nights spent in the town of Nazareth, where Jesus grew up. Highlights will include the fishing village of Capernaum, the Basilica of the Annunciation, Mary's Well and King Solomon's Mine.
The next morning, the group will drive to Tiberias pier to sail across the Sea of Galilee to Ginosar, before heading to the Mount of the Beatitudes overlooking the places where Jesus lived and worked, and on to the site of the miracle of the Feeding of the Five Thousand and the Church of the Primacy of St Peter.
Finally, visit the baptismal site at Yardenit where there will be an opportunity to renew baptism vows with water from the Jordan river.
The group will then head to Bethlehem for two nights – driving through the West Bank and the heart of the Israeli Occupation, to witness the illegal settlements and the 9m high separation wall.
In Bethlehem, enjoy a walk around places associated with the birth of Jesus including the Church of the Nativity in Manger Square the oldest Church in Christendom, before visiting the Shepherds' field in Beth Sahour.
The final four nights are spent in the city of Jerusalem, the spiritual centre of three of the world's most important religions: Judaism, Christianity and Islam.
Whilst in the region, activities and highlights will include a drive to Hebron to visit the Tomb of the Patriarchs, the summit of the Mount of Olives to recall the Palm Sunday route, the church of the Pater Noster – to recall Jesus' teaching of the Lord's Prayer to his disciples – and the Garden of Gethsemane where He was betrayed by Judas and arrested.
Other highlights will include the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Herod's Palace, Jericho, the Holocaust Museum, Masada, plus a chance to float in the Dead Sea.
The holiday costs from £1695 per person (two sharing) which includes flights, all transportation, sightseeing/
Trips can also be bought 'land only' for those who wish to join the pilgrimage in Israel.
Call 01992 576 065 (www.lightline.org.uk).
Contact
Mick Thompson, Travel Dog PR
***@traveldogpr.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse