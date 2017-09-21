News By Tag
"Speak Up for Your Cause: Methods for Effective Speaking to Convince and Persuade"
Free Toastmasters Program shows how organization and community leaders can better communicate and inform the public
Communications Skills for Leaders of Public Service Organizations – Free Session
Date: September 21, 2017 - Time: 7:00 – 8:30 AM
Place: Friendship Hall at University Christian Church, 3900 Cleveland Avenue, San Diego, CA
Sept 7, 2017 San Diego, CA
MidTown - Hillcrest based, Voyagers Toastmasters announces a unique, free session to help improve communication and leadership skills for leaders and managers of community groups, activists, charities and other public service organizations.
This program will feature Hal Slater, a Toastmasters International Accredited Speaker, professional speaker, and solar energy proponent and expert will speak on How to create and present a coherent, persuasive talk.
John Wissenberg, Distinguished Toastmaster with 35 years speaking experience, database manager and community organizer will present How to persuade others who do not agree with you
Angelique Hood, psychologist and therapist, former executive with Girls Clubs of America, and presenter to city councils and community groups will share How to present your cause to others in public -- a city council, school board, or community organization.
This presentation is also a great introduction to Toastmasters, the international organization for communication and leadership training.
For more details regarding how Voyagers Toastmasters works attend this, or another, of our meetings. Or, for information on this special Communication Skills for Leaders presentation, please contact Jerry Marino – Vice President of Membership – at 619 627-1499 or online at jerrymarino@
An active club of an international, non-profit organization, Voyagers Toastmasters is an excellent resource for those who want to be more involved in their community and who want to learn how to develop, create and present powerful communication messages – using the power of words as well as technology. Voyagers trains members in the use of onscreen presentations, web meetings, and use of social media for communications. Their motto is "Making communications technology easy!" Companies and organizations often sponsor their staff at Toastmaster members in order to improve their communication, managerial, customer service and sales skills.
More about Voyagers at http://voyagerstoastmasters.org/
More about the Toastmasters International organization at http://www.toastmasters.org/
Media and Press Contact:
Mark Shapiro, VP of PR
SRS-Tech PR
mshapiro@srs-
1 619 249 7742
Contact
Jerry Marino – 619 627-1499
***@srs-techpr.com
