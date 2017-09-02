News By Tag
Please Be Advised of CuddlyNest's Cancellation Policy
Bookings' Cancellation Policy Advisory for Hosts, Property Managers, and Guests
Guests and hosts will both be imposed by the cancellation policy. For convenience, the cancellation policy will be shown for each listing via CuddlyNest. This is so guests can review the cancellation policy prior to booking their reservation – guests are able to cancel easily if they don't agree with the cancellation policy or other terms. The following cancellation policies are as follows:
Flexible: With this policy, the guest will receive a full refund, excluding the fees, but must cancel up to one day before anticipated arrival. If complaints arise from either party, a notice must be issued to CuddlyNest within 24 hours of checking in. CuddlyNest has a final say in disputes. If a reservation is cancelled before checking in, cleaning fees will be refunded.
Moderate: Guests will get a full refund, excluding fees, but must cancel up to five days before anticipated arrival. Complaints should be addressed to CuddlyNest within 24 hours of checking in for mediation. Safety cancellations, extenuating circumstances, or safety cancellations may repeal cancellation policies.
Strict: With the strict policy, guests will receive a full refund, excluding fees, but must cancel up to one week prior to anticipated arrival. Though service fees are non-refundable, cleaning fees will be refunded if a reservation is cancelled before checking in. Guests can conveniently cancel via the "your trips" section on the dashboard.
Super Strict 30 Days: The same rules apply for this. However, guests will receive a 50% refund, excluding fees, but must cancel up to 30 days prior to anticipated arrival.
Super Strict 60 Days: The same rules apply for this. However, guests will receive a 50% refund, excluding fees, but must cancel up to 60 days prior to anticipated arrival.
*Both Super Strict cancellation policies are applicable to special situations – Each require a special invitation. The Long-Term cancellation policy is applicable to all reservations consisting of 28 nights or more.
Guests and hosts should contact CuddlyNest (https://www.cuddlynest.com/
Contact
Maysa Alasad
***@cuddlynest.com
