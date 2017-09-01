News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
MNM's Preview Performance of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES to Benefit LGBT Church in PB Gardens
Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches
& The Pap Corps, Champions for Cancer Research
For October 5 Preview Performance of
LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
At the Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse
(West Palm Beach, FL – September 5, 2017) Marcie Gorman-Althof and Michael Lifshitz, the producing partners behind MNM Productions, one of South Florida's hottest, award-winning theatre companies, today announced that the Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches and The Pap Corps, Champions for Cancer Research will be the nonprofit partners for the October 5 preview performance of its next production, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, which will run October 6-22 at the Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse.
"Using a show's preview performance to raise thousands of dollars for a valuable cause or organization is a tradition for MNM Productions,"
"For the preview performance for LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, we are very pleased to partner once again with two extraordinary organizations:
For members and friends of MCCPB, tickets to the preview performance of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES are $35 each and are now available for purchase at the Kravis Center box office, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach; by phone at 561.832.7469;
About LA CAGE AUX FOLLES:
A six-time Tony Award winner for Best Musical, Best Score, Best Revival and more, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES will feature a cast of more than 20 stellar performers, many of whom are veterans of previous shows from MNM Productions.
Albin and George, the two lead characters in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES will be played by Michael Ursua and Larry Alexander. Also appearing in the show are Aaron Bower, Clay Cartland, AJ Cola, JR Coley, Jinon Deeb, Rebecca Diaz, Patti Gardner, Kimmi Johnson, Alex Jorth, Peter Librach, Rio Peterson, Christie Rohr, Ashley Rubin, Troy Stanley, Keagan Tanner, Pierre Tannous, Frank Vomero and Elijah Word.
Kimberly Dawn Smith, who directed and choreographed A Chorus Line, Hair and Monty Python's Spamalot, and the choreographer of The World Goes 'Round and Company, will helm LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, with the award-winning Paul Reekie returning as musical director, as he has done for all previous MNM productions. Legends Radio 100.3FM is the official broadcast partner for LA CAGE AUX FOLLES.
The final show this year from MNM Productions will be LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, which is being co-presented by the Kravis Center (December 1-17).
About the Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches:
According to the church's mission statement, "MCC of the Palm Beaches is a joy-filled, justice-centered Christian community of love, vibrant worship and spiritual discovery where all God's people are supported as we become fully alive."
"For 36 years now, the Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches has been both a bulwark of strength and a source of solace and support for South Florida's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgendered and questioning communities,"
"We are on a bold mission to transform hearts, lives and history," she adds. "Just as Jesus did, we take very seriously our calling to do justice, show kindness and live humbly with God."
Located since 2000 at 4857 Northlake Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens, MCCPB offers Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m., with childcare provided for children 5 and under along with Children's Church for ages 6 - 10. Because the church is made up of people from both Protestant and Catholic backgrounds, elements of the services reflect both traditions, including scripture readings, hymns and contemporary music, prayer and a communion table that is open to everyone.
For more information about the Metropolitan Community Church, which is located at 4857 Northlake Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens, please call 561-775-5900 or visit www.mccpalmbeach.org.
About The Pap Corps, Champions for Cancer Research:
Named in honor of cancer research pioneer, Dr. George N. Papanicolaou (developer/founder of the Pap Smear for cervical cancer), The Pap Corps is an all-volunteer group with more than 21,000 members across South Florida's tri-county area that has supported cancer research at the University of Miami for 60 years.
Based in Deerfield Beach, the ongoing commitment of The Pap Corps funds the cancer center's multidisciplinary research programs and investigations of prostate, bladder, and kidney cancers, as well as new diagnostic tools for a variety of cancers at South Florida's only university-based cancer center. For more information, please visit www.papcorps.org.
About MNM Productions:
This production company is the latest venture by two experienced theatrical producers and arts consultants:
Available for Interview:
Michael Lifshitz
MNM Productions
561.722.4258
MNMProds@gmail.com
Media Contact:
Gary Schweikhart
PR-BS, Inc.
561.756.4298
gary@pr-bs.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse