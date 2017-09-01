News By Tag
WebCE Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Online Education
Dallas, TX: WebCE®, the nation's leading provider of online continuing education and training, is celebrating 20 years of service this September. WebCE's vision began in 1997 with a website and one goal in mind; provide licensed professionals with quality online education at an affordable price.
From the beginning, WebCE was a pioneer in the online education industry. They were one of the first to offer licensed professionals a convenient online solution for fulfilling their continuing education and training requirements, instead of using a traditional classroom setting. Today, WebCE delivers more than 1,000,000 online continuing education and training courses to individuals nationwide each year. The extensive WebCE catalog includes online continuing education, CPE, and training courses for insurance agents, CPAs, CFPs, Enrolled Agents, tax preparers and more.
Of the company's milestone, WebCE President Jennifer Haworth said, "We are so proud to celebrate WebCE's 20 years of service. WebCE was built on innovation and providing high-quality, affordable education solutions to working professionals. We plan to continue that tradition for another 20 years."
WebCE is committed to supporting professionals as professionals, and their employees take pride in representing WebCE's core values of honesty, respectfulness, commitment, innovation, and reliability. They cite the company's dedication to service and quality as the reason customers come back year after year.
About WebCE®: WebCE® is an online education company based in Dallas, TX. Founded in 1997, WebCE has delivered millions of online continuing education, exam prep and training courses to professionals nationwide. In 2017, WebCE was named one of Texas Monthly's 2017 Best Companies to Work for in Texas. To learn more, visit www.webce.com.
