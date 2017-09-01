News By Tag
The American Kinesiotherapy Association Celebrates Falls Prevention Education and Collaboration
Coordinated nationwide events mark the 10th anniversary of Falls Prevention Awareness Day
The coordinated Ten Years Standing Together to Prevent Falls anniversary celebrations bring together older adults and their loved ones, health and aging professionals, and community leaders in support of falls prevention.
The American Kinesiotherapy Association encourages Kinesiotherapy stations across the country to organize events to raise awareness that fall prevention is a team effort that takes a balance of education, preparation, and community support.
"Falls prevention education can be life-changing, not just for the older adults that participate in these event, but for their loved ones, and even our community," said Kathleen Cameron, Senior Director of NCOA's National Falls Prevention Resource Center.
The American Kinesiotherapy Association is proud to support NOCA's Falls Prevention Awareness Day efforts as part of our year-round commitment to Veterans nationwide.
To find out more about Falls Prevention Awareness Day, and NOCA's work to prevent falls, go to www.ncoa.org/
About American Kinesiotherapy Association (AKTA)
For more than 70 years the mission of the AKTA has been to support the rehabilitative services of Registered Kinesiotherapists while promoting the health and wellness of all populations including Veterans and individuals with functional limitations. For more information on the AKTA or Kinesiotherapy visit www.akta.org
About NCOA
The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is a respected national leader and trusted partner to help people aged 60+ meet the challenges of aging. Our mission is to improve the lives of millions of older adults, especially those who are struggling. Through innovative community programs and services, online help, and advocacy, NCOA is partnering with nonprofit organizations, government, and business to improve the health and economic security of 10 million older adults by 2020. Learn more at ncoa.org and @NCOAging.
About the Falls Free® Initiative
Led by the National Council on Aging, the Falls Free® Initiative includes 43 states and 70 national organizations, professional associations, and federal agencies working collaboratively to bring education, awareness, and evidence-based solutions to local communities. Falls Free® seeks to provide hundreds of thousands of older Americans with the resources and education needed to reduce their risk of injury. For more information, visit: www.ncoa.org/
Contact
Melissa Ziegler,
Executive Director, AKTA
***@akta.org
