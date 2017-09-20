SALUTING BRANCHES: 7 Local Tree Companies to Spruce-Up So Fla National Cemetery in Lake Worth

SALUTING BRANCHES

-- Seven Local Tree Service Companies SupportSALUTING BRANCHESArborists United for Veteran RemembranceSeptember 20, 2017Local Arborists Will Spend Day Sprucing Up South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth(Lake Worth, FL – September 5, 2017) Tree care professionals from seven local tree service companies will unite at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth for a volunteer day of service dedicated to our veterans. SALUTING BRANCHES, Arborists United for Veteran Remembrance is a nonprofit organization honoring veterans by donating tree care at veteran properties. Celebrating the third annual day of service on September 20, 2017, nearly 1500 tree industry professionals across the nation will donate a full day by doing what they do best: caring for trees.Participating local companies include Jason Arborcare Service in West Palm Beach, Mignano Landscape & Tree Care in Boynton Beach, Only Trees of Jupiter, Perkins Tree & Landscape Services in West Palm Beach, Southern Arbor Services of Pompano Beach, Stephen's Tree Service in Palm Beach Gardens, and Zimmerman Tree Service in Lake Worth.Volunteer tree work at the 313-acre cemetery will begin by 8:30 am that Wednesday with arborists providing expertise in tree structure, invasive insects, diseases, and best management practices for tree health."We join with tree care companies around the country to honor our Nation's veteran's by providing free tree care services," says James Mitchum, director of South Florida National Cemetery. "Together we make these cemeteries safer, more beautiful resting places for those veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.""I look forward to giving back and taking care of the place where those that gave their life have their final resting place," shared one previous volunteer, while others declared, "What an outstanding way to honor our country's veterans," and "Our actions and participation in this event is a small token of our thanks to the men and women who served. We are proud to be a part of an industry that recognizes our veterans and the sacrifices they made."The three national sponsors for SALUTING BRANCHES 2017 include Altec Equipment of Riviera Beach, Florida Coast Equipment of West Palm Beach and the Vermeer Company of Boynton Beach.About SALUTING BRANCHES:SALUTING BRANCHES began in 2015 as an idea from a group of Minnesota tree professionals looking to give back to our military troops, and has evolved into a national project of caring for trees at veteran properties. In the past two events, there have been over 2,400 participants contributing close to $2,500,000 in donated services at 39 veteran sites. For more information, please visit www.SalutingBranches.org.Available for Interview:+ For SALUTING BRANCHES:Deb Petersondpeterson@rainbowtreecare.com+ For Local Participating Arborists:Michael ZimmermanZimmerman Tree Service561.352.8692