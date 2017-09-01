Country(s)
Angel Flight Southeast Volunteer Pilots on Standby for Irma Relief, Evacuations
Florida-based pilots have transported evacuees from South Florida and Puerto Rico.
LEESBURG, Fla. - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Angel Flight Southeast, a network of approximately 650 volunteer pilots, is already flying missions to help victims of Hurricane Irma in the Caribbean as well as with Florida evacuation efforts. Flights will continue through Saturday, as weather conditions allow, to transport people out of the path of the storm.
Additionally, Angel Flight Southeast has offered to assist the Florida Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (FLVOAD) to transport supplies into affected areas once the storm has passed. Angel Flight Southeast will also help relocate people out of devastated areas.
For more than 25 years, Angel Flight Southeast has provided free air transportation to adults and children in need of far-from-home medical care. The charity's volunteer pilots donate the fuel, airplanes and their time for these missions.
Angel Flight Southeast supports relief efforts after a natural disaster and has been assisting Air Charity Network affiliates in Texas with bringing supplies to Hurricane Harvey victims.
The charity's pilots are on alert to fly missions in support of post-Hurricane Irma relief efforts.
Florida callers requesting Angel Flight Southeast air support, should call 800-352-4256 or visit www.AngelFlightSE.org.
To inquire about relief support from outside the state, please call the Air Charity Network hotline at 877-621-7177 or visit www.aircharitynetwork.org. Calls will be routed to the appropriate regional affiliate.
About Angel Flight Southeast
Angel Flight Southeast is a non-profit volunteer pilot organization that provides free air transportation to distant medical facilities when commercial air service is not available, impractical or simply not affordable. Angel Flight Southeast is a member of Air Charity Network, an association of charitable aviation organizations comprised of more than 7,500 pilots and who represent over 90% of all charitable non-emergency flights flown in the nation. Angel Flight Southeast has won the seal of approval from Independent Charities of America recognizing Angel Flight Southeast as a good steward of the funds it generates from the public.
