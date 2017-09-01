 
News By Tag
* Intellectual Property
* Awards
* Patents And Trademarks
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Austin
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
7654321


Attorney Bill Hulsey Achieves "Top Lawyer in Texas" Accolades

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Intellectual Property
Awards
Patents And Trademarks

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Austin - Texas - US

Subject:
Awards

AUSTIN, Texas - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Patent Attorney William N. Hulsey III has been named a "Top Rated Lawyer in Texas" by Martindale Hubbell and honored by his peers "for ethical standards and legal ability."

With more than 30 years of valuable contributions to the practice of intellectual property law, Mr. Hulsey has achieved broad professional success as an attorney. Based in Austin and licensed to practice law in Texas, Tennessee, New York, and before the US Patent and Trademark Office, he assists clients with patents, trademarks, educational seminars, and networking activities.

Mr. Hulsey has twice been formally recognized by the U.S. Department of Commerce International Trade Commission's Export Services Award for providing excellent patent, trademark, and copyright services to foreign companies seeking intellectual property assistance in the U.S.

Mr. Hulsey holds a B.S. in Mathematics from Rhodes College, a Masters in Economics from the University of Virginia, and a J.D. from Vanderbilt University, where he was Senior Managing Editor of the Vanderbilt Law Review and graduated Order of the Coif. He served active duty as a Nuclear Submarine Officer in the U.S. Navy and later supported the Pearl Harbor Naval Base as a Naval Reserve Officer.

The Martindale Hubbell Peer Review Ratings® have been an integral and respected part of Martindale Hubbell's services to the legal community since 1887. The Peer Review Rating process which evaluates lawyers in the United States and Canada is solely based on peer reviews.

About HULSEY PC: In 2003, William (Bill) Hulsey started HULSEY PC committed to promote entrepreneurship and the protection and commercialization of his clients' intellectual property rights. HULSEY PC takes pride in obtaining for its clients expertly drafted and strategically considered patents, trademarks, copyrights, and related agreements and official filings. Mr. Hulsey has been involved as IP counsel for the intensive due diligence phases of a number of multi-million dollar corporate transactions involving clients in the telecommunications, photovoltaic solar cell, and electronic medical sensor technology fields. As a result of the IP protection and commercialization efforts of his firm, clients have received multiples of their initial valuations in these transactions. Visit http://www.HulseyIPLaw.com for more information.

Contact
Donna Hulsey
***@hulseyiplaw.com
End
Source:William N. Hulsey III, P.C.
Email:***@hulseyiplaw.com Email Verified
Tags:Intellectual Property, Awards, Patents And Trademarks
Industry:Legal
Location:Austin - Texas - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Hulsey, P.C. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share