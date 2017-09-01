News By Tag
Attorney Bill Hulsey Achieves "Top Lawyer in Texas" Accolades
With more than 30 years of valuable contributions to the practice of intellectual property law, Mr. Hulsey has achieved broad professional success as an attorney. Based in Austin and licensed to practice law in Texas, Tennessee, New York, and before the US Patent and Trademark Office, he assists clients with patents, trademarks, educational seminars, and networking activities.
Mr. Hulsey has twice been formally recognized by the U.S. Department of Commerce International Trade Commission's Export Services Award for providing excellent patent, trademark, and copyright services to foreign companies seeking intellectual property assistance in the U.S.
Mr. Hulsey holds a B.S. in Mathematics from Rhodes College, a Masters in Economics from the University of Virginia, and a J.D. from Vanderbilt University, where he was Senior Managing Editor of the Vanderbilt Law Review and graduated Order of the Coif. He served active duty as a Nuclear Submarine Officer in the U.S. Navy and later supported the Pearl Harbor Naval Base as a Naval Reserve Officer.
The Martindale Hubbell Peer Review Ratings® have been an integral and respected part of Martindale Hubbell's services to the legal community since 1887. The Peer Review Rating process which evaluates lawyers in the United States and Canada is solely based on peer reviews.
About HULSEY PC: In 2003, William (Bill) Hulsey started HULSEY PC committed to promote entrepreneurship and the protection and commercialization of his clients' intellectual property rights. HULSEY PC takes pride in obtaining for its clients expertly drafted and strategically considered patents, trademarks, copyrights, and related agreements and official filings. Mr. Hulsey has been involved as IP counsel for the intensive due diligence phases of a number of multi-million dollar corporate transactions involving clients in the telecommunications, photovoltaic solar cell, and electronic medical sensor technology fields. As a result of the IP protection and commercialization efforts of his firm, clients have received multiples of their initial valuations in these transactions. Visit http://www.HulseyIPLaw.com for more information.
