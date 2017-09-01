News By Tag
Hair Club® Supports National Alopecia Areata Awareness Month
"Hair loss is often misunderstood,"
Two very special Hair Club clients, who both have alopecia totalis, a form of alopecia areata that results in the complete loss of scalp hair, have shared their personal stories on Hair Club's blog
Isabelle
Lisa became a Hair Club client in 2011 so she could do the two things she loves most, working out and serving her country as an army reserve officer, without worrying about her hair. After suffering with hair loss for years, Lisa is thrilled with her Hair Club solution
"These brave women openly share their stories to let others with alopecia areata know they are not alone," said Zoppa. "They talk about their hair loss to raise awareness and encourage others to explore their options."
About Hair Club
Founded in 1976, Hair Club is North America's number one provider of proven hair loss solutions. For more than forty years, Hair Club has helped hundreds of thousands restore their hair and transform their lives. Today, Hair Club has nearly 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world's leading provider of total hair loss solutions. Aderans brands in the U.S. include Bosley Medical Group. Professional hair transplantation services are provided by the affiliated physicians of Bosley Medical Group. Please note that no procedures are performed at Bosley® until the patient has been examined, diagnosed and accepted for treatment by a Bosley physician.
