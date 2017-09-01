 
Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
7654321


Community Celebrates 3rd Anniversary of Tampa Bay Charity Coalition

The Charity Coalition is celebrating its 3rd Anniversary with a special banquet in the Fort Harrison auditorium. The event is at 6:00pm and is open to all.
 
 
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- On September 20th, the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition will be celebrating its third anniversary at the Fort Harrison, the Church of Scientology's international religious retreat, with a complimentary dinner, guest speakers and live entertainment. The event is at 6:00pm and is open to all involved with non-profits.

Guests will arrive to the Fort Harrison's Auditorium and enjoy a buffet dinner by the award-winning Fort Harrison chefs. Guests will have an opportunity to meet like-minded organizations and create new partnerships.

"The Charity Coalition is all about working together," said Dylan Pires, Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology. "We aren't going to fix the world by just doing our own individual things. Together we can get a lot more accomplished in less time."

"Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard, said, 'A community that pulls together can make a better society for all,'" said Mr. Pires.

The Charity Coalition has been actively creating partnerships and community collaboration for three years. Since that time, it has grown from 38 participating non-profit organizations to over 200.

The events have provided a platform for non-profits and charities to network and get valuable information on how to expand. The bi-monthly luncheons present educational sessions by experts in various fields including marketing, organization management, public relations and getting your message out.

For more information or to attend the Charity Coalition Anniversary Banquet, please contact Dylan Pires at (727) 467-6860 or dylanpires@churchofscientolgy.net.

About the Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 nations. Based on L. Ron Hubbard's words, "A community that pulls together can make a better society for all," the Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs and community events. To learn more, visit www.scientology-fso.org.
Church of Scientology
***@churchofscientology.net
