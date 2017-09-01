 
Joe Granato, Inc. Switches ERP System to Produce Pro Software

 
 
WOODRIDGE, Ill. - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Since 1964 Joe Granato Inc.has been supplying fresh produce to the Wasatch front in Utah. With over 53 years in business, their delivery area now covers most of the entire state, offering a full line of fresh fruits and vegetables as well as fresh cut produce. They pride themselves on catering to exact customer specifications in various quantities while maintaining the highest quality and affordability.

With their growth came the need for a software solution to help manage their operation. After trying another software system, Joe Granato's team turned to Produce Pro Software.

President, Marty Granato commented, "When we began looking for a new system, we heard about Produce Pro through Produce Alliance. Produce Pro really specializes in working with companies in the produce industry which we really liked."

Joe Granato, Inc. implemented Produce Pro's core ERP software solution this past April and hasn't looked back.

Not only did they revamp their software, but they also received an unexpected level of service. "The Produce Pro team truly cared about helping us be successful with the transition. They were thorough with their training efforts and were there for us every step of the way," said Marty Granato.

"The system also has so much to offer from pricing, reporting, and accounting; just to name a few," noted Marty Granato.

"I would recommend Produce Pro Software to any company looking for a new software system and would give them at A++ rating," concluded Marty Granato.

About Joe Granato, Inc.

Joe Granato Inc. is located in Salt Lake City, Utah. Since 1964, they have supplied wholesale fruit and produce with daily deliveries throughout the Wasatch front and now covering most areas in Utah.  Granatos is the preferred specialty produce supplier for several school districts, restaurants, hospitals, and care facilities for years.

For more information about Joe Granato, Inc., please call 801-359-8651 or visit jgpro.com/.

About Produce Pro Software

Produce Pro Software is a fully integrated software providing innovative business and technology solutions to fresh produce businesses and the perishables industry. Produce Pro supports many of the best run companies providing an end-to-end solution that includes sales order entry, purchasing, manufacturing, inventory management, routing and logistics, accounting, E-commerce, EDI, document imaging, analytics, and warehouse management. Proudly on the cutting edge of traceability, they provide their clients with the tools to meet the demands of their customers.

For more information about Produce Pro Software, please call 630-395-9600 or visit producepro.com.

Contact
Produce Pro Software
***@producepro.com
