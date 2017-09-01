News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Lowenstein Sandler Opens New Headquarters at 56 at Roseland
Mountain Development Corp. and Square Mile's Roseland, NJ Property Raises the Bar for Innovative Suburban Office Redevelopment
The national law firm, Lowenstein Sandler LLP, now occupies 170,000 square feet of completely redeveloped office space at its new address, One Lowenstein Drive, which is part of the newly redesigned property. Innovative updated amenities include a new on-site café; health club/wellness center; and security/full concierge services. The outside features an exterior lounge with fire pits, hiking trails, volleyball court and walking paths. The indoor and outdoor enhancements assure current and future tenants a complete "live/work/play"
"56 at Roseland represents the future of office development,"
NKF is marketing approximately 51,000 square feet of divisible space still available at 56 at Roseland. "No new office product has been built within the Route 280/Suburban Essex market in more than 15 years," added Simson. "The new, state-of-the-
An Epicenter of Collaboration
The repositioning of 56 at Roseland underscores MDC and Square Mile's depth of expertise in repurposing real estate assets to satisfy the long-term needs of today's office tenants. Ownership teamed with Lowenstein Sandler to create a fully customized, collaborative headquarters space that aligns with the national law firm's corporate identity and entrepreneurial culture, according to Michael Seeve, MDC's president.
"The project is an outstanding alliance between not just the principals but all the design professionals as well," Seeve explained. Employees and guests are assured state-of-the-
Square Mile Managing Director, Charles Ochman added: "This is a unique property that offers an unmatched location in Northern New Jersey, along with a bucolic setting and an array of amenities that today's workforce values greatly. Along with MDC, we're pleased to be the landlord of one of the state's great law firms."
Lowenstein Sandler's new offices, designed by Marner Architecture (http://www.marnerarchitecture.com/
Marner used the unique building footprint to create a series of interactive communities. These smaller working neighborhoods are linked to a central open space – a kind of town square, shared by all. The firm comes together in what Lowenstein Sandler calls "the Lab," for spontaneous interaction and knowledge-sharing.
"The design uses the building's long, deep floor plan to create discrete groups and strong connections between them and the outside environment to make the whole greater than the sum of its parts," said Larry Marner, partner of Marner Architecture. "It solves the number one requirement the law firm had of needing an office where people could come together and build stronger working networks within the firm, while also giving people the confidence that they could work in a focused way without distraction."
To express the firm's desire for a keen sense of egalitarianism and openness, Marner Architecture designed a uniform single-size office and work desk for all. The architecture firm left direct access to perimeter windows for light and views for each of the working neighborhoods. The open plan is woven together by a main street of circulation that encourages movement and knowledge-sharing, building on the individual strengths of the firm.
"Mountain Development Corp. has been an excellent partner in helping us realize a space that supports our drive for collaboration and our entrepreneurial culture," said Gary Wingens, chairman and managing partner of Lowenstein Sandler. "It is gratifying to discover in our real estate decisions opportunities to advance our business."
Set on 56 acres in Essex County at the Morris County border, 56 at Roseland is easily accessible from Exit 5B of I-280 with easy access to major roadways including I-287, I-80, the Garden State Parkway, I-95, and routes 10 and 46. It is situated within two miles of downtown Livingston, home to numerous retailers, restaurants and service providers.
###
About Mountain Development Corp. (MDC) (http://www.caryl.com/
About Square Mile (http://www.squaremilecapital.com/)
About Newmark Knight Frank (http://www.ngkf.com/)
About Lowenstein Sandler (https://www.lowenstein.com/)
About Marner Architecture (http://www.marnerarchitecture.com/)
Photo Caption:The Lab is a collaborative space to promote interaction among the Lowenstein Sandler team.
Contact
Caryl Communications
Irene Zampetoulas
***@caryl.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse