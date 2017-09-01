 
September 2017





September 2017
Sales Education Foundation Awards $10,000 in 2017 Research Grant Program

Program addresses pressing need for quality sales research available to sales industry professionals
 
 
Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Sales Education Foundation (SEF) partnered with Neil Rackham for the seventh year to distribute two $5,000 research grants aimed at funding quality academic research addressing sales challenges. The annual call for proposals resulted in a large number of high-quality submissions. Recipients for 2017 are:

Paolo Guenzi and Sarah Ghaddar from SDA Bocconi School of Management in Milan, Italy, who will research the topic: "Social Media and Sales: Investigating the Antecedents and Impacts of Social Media Usage Among Sales Professionals."

Stacey Malek from Grenoble School of Management, Grenoble, France, Shikhar Sarin from Boise State University, Boise, ID and Bernard Jaworski from Claremont Graduate University, Claremont, CA. The team will research the topic: "Informal Controls, Salesperson Engagement, and Performance: Toward an Empirically Validated Comprehensive Framework."

Completed research will be submitted to academic journals, and findings will be highlighted in practitioner-focused briefs. SEF continues to support its long term goal to make published papers more readily available via the foundation's "Sales Research" website page.

Sally Stevens, Executive Director of the SEF, says "The research grant program continues the support of research by both current academicians and doctoral candidates. This helps to address the growth of new and existing sales programs and the need for more academically qualified instructors. Recipients are chosen for their ability to apply rigorous academic methodology to address the needs of the business community."

Jason Jordan from Vantage Point Performance and Mark Leach, Ph.D. from the University of Wyoming served as co-chairs of the 2017 Selection Committee. When asked to comment on the selection process Jason said, "The quality of the applications this year was very high, and research topics were all quite relevant. It was really difficult to pick just two, so a big thanks goes to our team of judges."

To learn more about SEF's research grant program, university sales education programs and future opportunities, visit the Sales Education Foundation website http://www.salesfoundation.org or call 800-776-4436.

Contact
Marty Holmes, Associate Director
800-776-4436
***@salesfoundation.org
Email:***@salesfoundation.org Email Verified
