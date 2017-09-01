News By Tag
New Features for Alertus Desktop™ Donation Initiative Now Available for the School Year
Philanthropic program provides budget-conscience schools desktop emergency notification at no cost
The new features, part of a recent software update, includes the capability for users to receive alerts through a locked computer screen.
"The Alertus Desktop Donation Initiative offers schools the financial flexibility to improve their systems and better safeguard their campuses," said Miles Harriger, Director of Higher Education for Alertus Technologies. "The new unlock feature will save our donation recipients valuable time during an emergency."
When activated, the Alertus Desktop Notification can immediately reach students, faculty, and staff spread across campuses of any size—even multiple affiliated campuses spread miles apart—with a full-screen pop-up alert message on all or select PC and Mac screens. The tool is activated through the Alertus Activation Software (included in the donation) or can easily integrate with existing third-party mass notification software.
Higher education institutions and K-12 school districts that have benefitted from the Alertus Desktop Donation Initiative include North Carolina State University, Gordon College, Daemen College, Randolph Macon College, the College of William and Mary, Louisiana State University, Vanderbilt University, Burke County Public Schools, Grossmont Union High School District and the Chartwells Ottawa School District.
"At Daemen College, our primary method of emergency notification was text and email alerts," said Greg Nayor, Vice President of Student Affairs at Daemen College. "However, I want to reach as many people as I can and was able to add desktop notifications from the grant made possible by the Alertus Desktop Donation Initiative."
Today's announcement comes as college and universities across the country acknowledge and participate in National Campus Safety Awareness Month. Initiated by the Clery Center in 2008, the public awareness campaign encourages public conversation on important topics in violence prevention at colleges and universities.
Current donation recipients can access and view all update features by logging into their customer portal at my.alertus.com.
To apply for a grant, schools and select non-profit organizations can visit www.alertus.com/
About Alertus Technologies
Alertus Technologies is a pioneer and market leader of emergency mass notification systems for large-area, high occupancy facilities. Since 2002 Alertus has engineered groundbreaking solutions for unified mass notification, in-building notification, outdoor notification, and personal notification. Alertus solutions have been implemented worldwide by thousands of organizations in multiple industries for any number of emergency situations. www.alertus.com.
