September 2017
Grand opening for Fully Promoted, Located in OceanSide Ca. Marketing Experts in Southern California

Fully promoted continues growth plans with opening of first Oceanside California location grand opening of 4095 oceanside blvd location slated for september 15th at 11:00am
 
 
OCEANSIDE, Calif. - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- (OCEANSIDE, CA) -- Fully Promoted, a promotional marketing consulting company that offers a number of customized branding tools and services, is celebrating the grand opening of its flagship California location on Friday September 15th, 2017.   Based in West Palm Beach, FL, the franchise specializes in marketing programs that result in business growth for its clients from SEO to promotional products. This the first Fully Promoted location in California and will open in Oceanside at 4095 Oceanside Blvd STE A. The brand was previously known as EmbroidMe and those California locations will soon be transitioning to the new name.

"Marketing is essential for most companies, whether you're a mom-and-pop or a Fortune 500," said Dan Roy, owner/COO, Fully Promoted Oceanside, who is opening the store along with his wife, Kim.   "For more than 17 years, Fully Promoted has supported companies of various budget levels to help meet their marketing and branding needs and ensure their growth and vitality. As they continue to grow across the country and around the globe, we are excited to be a part of this established organization that is focused on helping businesses succeed. At the same time, we are also excited about being a growing part of a community that has been our home town for many years," said Roy.

The Oceanside Fully Promoted® grand opening will take place on Friday September 15th from 11am-1pm and will feature food, beverages, giveaways and a special tasting from Golden Mead Tasting Room. Everyone who attends will receive a promotional product goodie bag and there will be drawings for prizes including custom embroidered items, free business cards and free customized business leads.  A ribbon cutting with the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce will kick off the celebration, underscoring the commitment to local business owners and the Oceanside community.

Grand opening day will also feature embroidery and heat press live demonstrations. All the fun starts at 11:00am and is open to the public.

About Dan & Kim Roy

Dan Roy joins Fully Promoted as the owner & COO of the Oceanside, CA, location after a 30-year career as a National Sales Manager at Motorola, where he was able to experience the value of brand awareness in marketing, sales and promotions.  Dan will be operating the store along with his wife, Kim.  Oceanside is their hometown and the Roy's have a strong desire to connect with the people and businesses in the community in North County San Diego.

About Fully Promoted

Fully Promoted was originally founded as EmbroidMe by Ray Titus in 2000. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL, the company underwent a rebranding in 2017, expanded its services and changed its name to Fully Promoted. With more than 300 stores worldwide including in the U.S., Australia and Europe and Africa, the brand is slated to open 70 more units by the end of 2017.

In addition to marketing consultation, Fully Promoted offers services also PPC campaigns, SEO, marketing material, leads list, social media programs, awards, gifts, embroidery, garment printing, custom apparel, promotional products, and screen printing products.

For more information about this Fully Promoted location, please phone 760.216.6888 or visit us at  http://www.Fullypromoted.com/oceanside-ca.

