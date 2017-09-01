News By Tag
Toronto Dentist Offering Invisalign, General and Cosmetic Dentistry
University Dundas - St Patrick Station Located in the heart of Toronto
No more metal braces that can cause pain, have food items stuck in them, or worse cause cuts to your mouth.
Now with Invisalign, you can get straighter teeth and a fantastic smile without pain or discomfort and no one will even know you are using Invisalign to straighten your teeth!
Location
You will find us located above the TTC subway station, St Patrick, in the heart of Toronto. We offer a personalized approach to dental wellness. Open Monday through Thursday 8 am to 6 pm and Friday 8 am to 3 pm, we are here to service all your dental needs.
Services offered
• Invisalign
• General Dentistry
• Cosmetic Dentistry
• Technology including Digital X-rays and Kavo Key 3 Laser
• Dental Implants
• Sedation dentistry including laughing gas and general anesthesia
• Snoring and Sleep apnea appliances
Visit us today http://www.downtowndentistry.com/
Contact
Amelia Chan
***@downtowndentistry.com
