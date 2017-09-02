Country(s)
2017 on Track to be a Record Breaking Year for Orphan Drug Approvals
2017 is on track to be a record-breaking year for Orphan Drug approvals. The 7th annual event is a true testament to how the industry has grown. Now, in 2017, this year's Orphan Drugs and Rare Diseases conference will be a fusion of exciting new content and dynamic discussions featuring 20 industry-led and case-study driven presentations and hands on training including an inspiring workshop with the ability for 1-2-1 learning. This year is set to be the biggest and best Orphan Drugs event yet!
Join the conversation about key strategies to accelerate rare disease clinical drug development;
Attending Orphan Drugs and Rare Diseases UK 2017 will enable you with the chance to converse with CEOs, Chiefs, VPs, Directors, Heads, Principal Scientists, dedicated to working on the continued improvement of orphan drug development and rare disease research.
Confirmed attendees include: Action Duchenne, ADB Medical, Alexion Pharma GmbH, Ataxia UK, Birmingham Children's Hospital, Cambridge Rare Disease Network (CRDN), Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, Findacure, Healx, High Force Research, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, MEDExpansion, MPS Society, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, Philip Chapper, Sanofi, Santhera Pharmaceuticals, Selecta Biosciences, Summit Therapeutics, The Medical Research Network, University Of Groningen, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and many more!
Running alongside the conference will an exclusive pre-conference workshop held on Tuesday 17th October 2017.
WORKSHOP: Rare Diseases Challenges and Opportunities
Workshop Leaders: Larissa Kerecuk, Rare Disease Lead, Consultant Paediatric Nephrologist, Birmingham Children's Hospital & Janet Tuberville-Greenlay, Roald Dahl; Rare Disease Transitition Sister, Birmingham Children's Hospital
Orphan Drugs and Rare Diseases UK
18th – 19th October 2017
London, UK
