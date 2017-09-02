 

September 2017
2017 on Track to be a Record Breaking Year for Orphan Drug Approvals

 
Orphan Drugs and Rare Diseases 2017
LONDON - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- "...The U.S. FDA is on track to set a record for orphan drugs approved this year. At last count, 42 orphan drugs have been approved between January 1, 2017 and August 9, 2017. At their current pace, the FDA will approve more than 60 orphan drugs by the end of the year. That is 20% above their last record breaking period in 2014 (49 approvals) and 2015 (48 approvals) ..."*

2017 is on track to be a record-breaking year for Orphan Drug approvals. The 7th annual event is a true testament to how the industry has grown. Now, in 2017, this year's Orphan Drugs and Rare Diseases conference will be a fusion of exciting new content and dynamic discussions featuring 20 industry-led and case-study driven presentations and hands on training including an inspiring workshop with the ability for 1-2-1 learning. This year is set to be the biggest and best Orphan Drugs event yet!

Join the conversation about key strategies to accelerate rare disease clinical drug development; expand your knowledge on patient collaboration and patient centric models; address challenges that come with working on rare diseases, as well as the development of the world's first rare disease centre for children; and to hear regulatory challenges for orphan products.

Attending Orphan Drugs and Rare Diseases UK 2017 will enable you with the chance to converse with CEOs, Chiefs, VPs, Directors, Heads, Principal Scientists, dedicated to working on the continued improvement of orphan drug development and rare disease research.

Confirmed attendees include: Action Duchenne, ADB Medical,  Alexion Pharma GmbH, Ataxia UK,  Birmingham Children's Hospital,  Cambridge Rare Disease Network (CRDN), Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum,  Findacure, Healx, High Force Research, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, MEDExpansion, MPS Society, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, Philip Chapper, Sanofi, Santhera Pharmaceuticals, Selecta Biosciences, Summit Therapeutics, The Medical Research Network, University Of Groningen, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and many more!

Running alongside the conference will an exclusive pre-conference workshop held on Tuesday 17th October 2017.

WORKSHOP: Rare Diseases Challenges and Opportunities

Workshop Leaders: Larissa Kerecuk, Rare Disease Lead, Consultant Paediatric Nephrologist, Birmingham Children's Hospital & Janet Tuberville-Greenlay, Roald Dahl; Rare Disease Transitition Sister, Birmingham Children's Hospital

*SOURCE: http://bit.ly/2vEHi9O

For sponsorship packages: Contact Alia Malick +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or e-mail amalick@smi-online.co.uk.

For delegate enquiries: Contact Sean Vaghela on +44 (0) 20 7827 6744 or email
saghela@smi-online.co.uk

For media enquiries, contact Kyra Williams on +44 (0) 20 7827 6012 or email kwilliams@smi-online.co.uk

Orphan Drugs and Rare Diseases UK

18th – 19th October 2017

London, UK

www.orphandrugs.co.uk (http://www.orphandrugs.co.uk/prlog)
Contact e-mail: kwilliams@smi-online.co.uk
Contact tel: +44 (0) 207 827 6012
#smiorphandrugs

