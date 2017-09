Queens Chamber of Commerce Helping Victims of Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey Relief

-- The New York area was hit hard by Superstorm Sandy nearly five years ago, especially in Queens. "Many remember how difficult the first few days and weeks were as the water receded and the damage and destruction became evident. Lives lost, homes destroyed, businesses damaged and places of employment unable to function or even open their doors," says Thomas J. Grech, Executive Director of the Queens Chamber of Commerce. "It took almost a week to connect with our new friends at the Houston Metropolitan Chamber, but once we did and understood the gravity of the situation, we reached out and set this effort in motion."The Queens Chamber of Commerce and the Queens Chamber of Commerce Foundation, (a 501 c 3) and the Queens business community are proudly announcing an effort to again "Repair Restore and Renew" the businesses, employers and hard workers in the Houston metropolitan area. They have sought out their friends at the Houston Metropolitan Chamber to receive the financial funds and assistance we gather, solicit, and receive. Your tax-deductible financial donation will help the Houston Metropolitan Chamber assist their Members and the business community get back on their feet and working.You can write a check and mail it to us at:Queens Chamber of Commerce FoundationHurricane Harvey Relief, Suite 14075-20 Astoria Boulevard, East Elmhurst, NY 11370Or click the link below: https://www.queenschamber.org/ hurricane-harvey- donations