Queens Chamber of Commerce Helping Victims of Hurricane Harvey
The Queens Chamber of Commerce and the Queens Chamber of Commerce Foundation, (a 501 c 3) and the Queens business community are proudly announcing an effort to again "Repair Restore and Renew" the businesses, employers and hard workers in the Houston metropolitan area. They have sought out their friends at the Houston Metropolitan Chamber to receive the financial funds and assistance we gather, solicit, and receive. Your tax-deductible financial donation will help the Houston Metropolitan Chamber assist their Members and the business community get back on their feet and working.
You can write a check and mail it to us at:
Queens Chamber of Commerce Foundation
Hurricane Harvey Relief, Suite 140
75-20 Astoria Boulevard, East Elmhurst, NY 11370
Or click the link below: https://www.queenschamber.org/
Page Updated Last on: Sep 07, 2017