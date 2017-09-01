 
September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
7654321


Iconic Camden Roosevelt in Washington DC Enters the Solar Age

Camden Property Trust to Install Solar Panels on Roof of Historic Northwest DC Property
 
 
WASHINGTON - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Camden Property Trust has installed a solar "farm" on the roof of its luxury Camden Roosevelt apartment community (https://www.camdenliving.com/washington-dc-apartments/camden-roosevelt) in Washington, DC in late August.  This is Camden's first solar installation in the DC metro area, where it owns and manages 17 communities totaling 6,497 units. The move was made possible by the District of Columbia's active encouragement of alternative energy initiatives, including legislation passed last year to provide incentives for solar installations.

When complete, the Camden Roosevelt panels, installed by Sol Systems (http://www.solsystems.com/about/) and Utility Systems, will produce an average of 150,000 kWh per year reducing energy consumption in the common areas and elevators of the 198 unit multifamily community by 10 percent.

Although Camden Roosevelt is not the first historic building in the District to house a solar farm, it is a rare instance because not many historical buildings offer flat, unencumbered rooftops on which to install panels.

"Many older communities house all of their mechanical systems on the roofs, while many new communities are forced to amenitize their roofs, so roof real estate is rare in the DC market. We had a great opportunity here to not only be environmentally mindful, but also reduce our community's operating costs," said Will Smith, Director of Real Estate Investments, Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust is committed to sustainability within its communities and has initiated several programs throughout its more than 53,000 unit portfolio to support energy efficiency, curb waste and promote recycling.

Camden Roosevelt is a 198-residence community offering studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments located adjacent to Meridian Hill Park (https://www.google.com/maps/place/Meridian+Hill+Park/@38....) near the U Street Corridor between Adams Morgan and Dupont Circle.  Built in 1921 as the 700-unit Hadleigh Apartments, the property was renamed the Roosevelt Hotel in 1924, in honor of the former President Theodore Roosevelt. In the 1940s and 1950s, the hotel featured a popular nightclub frequented by many stars of the day, including singer Nat King Cole.  The building then became a seniors housing facility in the 1960s and later fell into disrepair.  Camden Property Trust acquired the building in 2002, following an extensive renovation that restored many of the building's original architectural details and converted the former apartments into luxury residences.  Today these luxury residences include stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom modern white cabinets, tile backsplash and hardwood-style flooring.

###

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 154 properties containing 53,366 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 55,616 apartment homes in 160 properties. Camden was recently named by FORTUNE® Magazine for the tenth consecutive year as one of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in America, ranking #22.

