News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Iconic Camden Roosevelt in Washington DC Enters the Solar Age
Camden Property Trust to Install Solar Panels on Roof of Historic Northwest DC Property
When complete, the Camden Roosevelt panels, installed by Sol Systems (http://www.solsystems.com/
Although Camden Roosevelt is not the first historic building in the District to house a solar farm, it is a rare instance because not many historical buildings offer flat, unencumbered rooftops on which to install panels.
"Many older communities house all of their mechanical systems on the roofs, while many new communities are forced to amenitize their roofs, so roof real estate is rare in the DC market. We had a great opportunity here to not only be environmentally mindful, but also reduce our community's operating costs," said Will Smith, Director of Real Estate Investments, Camden Property Trust.
Camden Property Trust is committed to sustainability within its communities and has initiated several programs throughout its more than 53,000 unit portfolio to support energy efficiency, curb waste and promote recycling.
Camden Roosevelt is a 198-residence community offering studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments located adjacent to Meridian Hill Park (https://www.google.com/
###
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 154 properties containing 53,366 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 55,616 apartment homes in 160 properties. Camden was recently named by FORTUNE® Magazine for the tenth consecutive year as one of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in America, ranking #22.
Contact
Gallen.Neilly.Amaral
***@gallen.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse