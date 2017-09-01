 
News By Tag
* Hurricane Harvey lessons
* Your Best Self
* Helping Others
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
7654321

Be Your Best Self: Lessons from Hurricane Harvey

There's nothing like a crisis of this magnitude to remind us that we're all in this together. That our individual survival and well-being matters, regardless of our beliefs, gender or the color of our skin.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Hurricane Harvey lessons
Your Best Self
Helping Others

Industry:
Lifestyle

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- It is said that crisis brings out the best in us, and that certainly was -- and is – true in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, says Dr. Noelle Nelson, author of The Power of Appreciation and Happy Healthy…Dead.

To mention a few examples: neighbors forming a human chain to get a pregnant woman in labor out of her apartment; the owner of a second-hand military truck who rescued over 300 residents; the CEO of a cell-phone drying company who drove from Denver to Houston with a generator, two drying machines and phone charging stations to dry and power up phones for free; three Mexican bakers who baked hundreds of loaves of bread for Harvey victims.

"At no time did any of these selfless, wonderfully compassionate people stop to ask: 'Oh, wait a minute. Are you Christian? Muslim? Jewish? Gay? Lesbian? Straight? Transgender? Pro-Trump? Anti-Trump? African-American? Hispanic? Caucasian? Asian? Democrat? Republican? Pro NRA? Anti-NRA?' before lending a helping hand to whoever was in need," says Nelson.

Nelson explains, "There's nothing like a crisis of this magnitude to remind us that we're all in this together. That our individual survival and well-being matters, regardless of our beliefs, gender or the color of our skin. That we are, fundamentally, well-meaning, generous and courageous human beings."

Nelson believes Harvey has taught us valuable lessons in human behavior. "There's no need to wait for a crisis to remember our common humanity," she says. "We can, if we so choose, to demonstrate it in simple, everyday ways that will add immeasurably to our lives and those of others."

How? Nelson suggests "Smile at somebody, anybody, regardless of race, gender, color or creed—be they a co-worker, stranger, cashier, barista, bus driver, salesperson, whoever—smile. It's a guaranteed feel-good to all concerned, costs nothing and takes no time at all. Open the door for someone, doesn't matter who—young or old, brown, pink or purple-spotted. Compliment someone--their smile, that cool saying on their t-shirt, how well they maneuvered into a parking space."

You can also take it further, she says. "Help someone across the street, put change in a parking meter that looks like it's expiring, give up your place in line to someone who seems anxious or in a hurry. The many ways to lend a helping hand are limited only by your imagination.

"Don't wait for another Harvey. Be your best self today, every day, and enjoy the happiness it will bring you and others in this our wonderful, if often challenging, world."

Follow: @drnoellenelson (https://twitter.com/drnoellenelson), www.noellenelson.com, https://www.facebook.com/Dr.NoelleNelson/

Contact
Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rumbaughpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Hurricane Harvey lessons, Your Best Self, Helping Others
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dr. Noelle Nelson PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share