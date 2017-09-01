News By Tag
* Vacation
* Rental
* Hosts
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
NEW: CuddlyNest Announces an Exciting Feature
Hosts and Property Managers, Be Prepared to Receive More Traffic to Your Listings
According to recent statistics, approximately 95% of online adults between the ages of 18 and 34 are likely to follow a brand via social networking. Consumers follow brands so they can keep up-to-date on news, events, and other information. About 71% of consumers who have a good experience with a specific brand will share or recommend to others. As you can see, having your listings visible on social media platforms is tremendously helpful in terms of getting new exposure.
Having the option to put your listings on multiple social media platforms will increase your reputation and traffic to your listing. People are continuously sharing posts on social media. If you add a photo to your listing, you can be sure that your listing will be reached by many. Quick tip: the more attractive you make your listing and headline, the more likely it will get shared and noticed by the people you want to see it the most.
About CuddlyNest: CuddlyNest (https://www.cuddlynest.com/
Contact
Maysa Alasad
***@cuddlynest.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse