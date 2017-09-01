 
Industry News





NEW: CuddlyNest Announces an Exciting Feature

Hosts and Property Managers, Be Prepared to Receive More Traffic to Your Listings
 
 
CHICAGO - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- CuddlyNest, an online vacation rental booking site, announces a convenient, exciting new feature for hosts. Now when hosts list their rental, they can share listing details on multiple social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Pinterest, and LinkedIn. Hosts won't have to settle for only the traffic CuddlyNest receives on its own, but they can increase their chances of renting out their home by sharing across their social networks. This leaves more control to the host.

According to recent statistics, approximately 95% of online adults between the ages of 18 and 34 are likely to follow a brand via social networking. Consumers follow brands so they can keep up-to-date on news, events, and other information. About 71% of consumers who have a good experience with a specific brand will share or recommend to others. As you can see, having your listings visible on social media platforms is tremendously helpful in terms of getting new exposure.

Having the option to put your listings on multiple social media platforms will increase your reputation and traffic to your listing. People are continuously sharing posts on social media. If you add a photo to your listing, you can be sure that your listing will be reached by many. Quick tip: the more attractive you make your listing and headline, the more likely it will get shared and noticed by the people you want to see it the most.

About CuddlyNest: CuddlyNest (https://www.cuddlynest.com/) is an online booking site that makes the connection between host and guest convenient. Managed by a Chicago-based Skiphotel LLC company, homeowners can list their homes in minutes without hassle. CuddlyNest breaks the barrier and makes private accommodations and homes more rentable and visible.

