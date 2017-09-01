News By Tag
Minerco Acquires Recognized Entertainment Company, Fuse Live Events
Fuse Live Events to Feature Minerco's VitaminFIZZ® at Concerts, Festivals and Events
Fuse is a recognized live events company which capitalizes on the always expanding, global live entertainment market through the generation, production and promotion of premium quality live entertainment such as concerts, festivals and other live events. Most recently, Fuse delivered unforgettable experiences to hundreds of thousands of diversified consumers in multiple key markets in demanded genres. A notable list includes events around Super Bowl LI in Houston, NBA All Star Weekend in New Orleans and Mayweather vs. McGregor in Las Vegas. Fuse also hosts, produces and presents live concerts in South Florida, Houston and New York City, among others.
Fuse's model generates immediate revenues from diversified streams from vertical and sister segments including, but not limited to, ticket sales, sponsorship opportunities, other advertising platforms and premium access packages. Fuse's model is scalable in size and scope and is expected to grow exponentially by increasing frequency of events, target markets, size of events and adding business lines. Additional business lines, through organic growth, acquisition or partnership, could include artist management, venue ownership/operations, and ticket sales.
"Pairing Fuse's brand exposure to consumers across multiple demographics with our VitaminFIZZ®
Minerco's acquisition of the controlling interest of Fuse Live Events, Inc. was facilitated by Pluris Capital Group, Inc. Minerco's investment banker. Under the terms of the deal, effective as of Aug. 1, 2017 and closed on Sept. 1, 2017, Minerco paid consideration of approximately $1,000,000 in cash and restricted Minerco stock and receives an irrevocable majority voting and equity interest of sixty percent (60%).
About Minerco
Minerco, Inc. (OTC PINK: MINE) is a cutting-edge brand management company specializing in the development of beverage, entertainment, and related ancillary brands. The current Minerco beverage brand umbrella includes VitaminFIZZ®
About Fuse Live Events
About VitaminFIZZ®
VitaminFIZZ®
