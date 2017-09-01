Minerco Acquires Recognized Entertainment Company, Fuse Live Events

Fuse Live Events to Feature Minerco's VitaminFIZZ® at Concerts, Festivals and Events

Contact

Minerco Resouces

***@minercoinc.com Minerco Resouces

End

-- Minerco, Inc. (OTC PINK: MINE), a cutting-edge brand management company specializing in the development of beverage, entertainment, and related ancillary brands, announced the acquisition of the controlling interest in Fuse Live Events, Inc. (Fuse). Minerco's acquisition of Fuse, valued at over $1,000,000, was facilitated by Minerco's exclusive investment banker, Pluris Capital Group, Inc.Fuse is a recognized live events company which capitalizes on the always expanding, global live entertainment market through the generation, production and promotion of premium quality live entertainment such as concerts, festivals and other live events. Most recently, Fuse delivered unforgettable experiences to hundreds of thousands of diversified consumers in multiple key markets in demanded genres. A notable list includes events around Super Bowl LI in Houston, NBA All Star Weekend in New Orleans and Mayweather vs. McGregor in Las Vegas. Fuse also hosts, produces and presents live concerts in South Florida, Houston and New York City, among others.Fuse's model generates immediate revenues from diversified streams from vertical and sister segments including, but not limited to, ticket sales, sponsorship opportunities, other advertising platforms and premium access packages. Fuse's model is scalable in size and scope and is expected to grow exponentially by increasing frequency of events, target markets, size of events and adding business lines. Additional business lines, through organic growth, acquisition or partnership, could include artist management, venue ownership/operations, and ticket sales."Pairing Fuse's brand exposure to consumers across multiple demographics with our VitaminFIZZ®brand is a perfect marriage. While both brands are independently viable, together our brands have huge tactical advantages. Fuse will create exposure and sampling opportunities for FIZZ, and FIZZ will support Fuse events in various aspects. On that note, a caffeine free VitaminFIZZ®production run is being scheduled (more details soon)," said V. Scott Vanis, Minerco's chairman, and CEO. "We will push both sides of the business, and their management teams, to be self-sustaining while using the obvious market overlap to accelerate the growth of both Fuse and VitaminFIZZ®. As discussed in my last letter to shareholders, Fuse day to day operations will continue managed by its existing management team, with oversight and collaboration from Minerco."Minerco's acquisition of the controlling interest of Fuse Live Events, Inc. was facilitated by Pluris Capital Group, Inc. Minerco's investment banker. Under the terms of the deal, effective as of Aug. 1, 2017 and closed on Sept. 1, 2017, Minerco paid consideration of approximately $1,000,000 in cash and restricted Minerco stock and receives an irrevocable majority voting and equity interest of sixty percent (60%).Minerco, Inc. (OTC PINK: MINE) is a cutting-edge brand management company specializing in the development of beverage, entertainment, and related ancillary brands. The current Minerco beverage brand umbrella includes VitaminFIZZ®and The Herbal Collection™. Our entertainment company, Fuse Live Events, supplements our portfolio through the generation, production and promotion of premium quality live entertainment such as concerts, festivals and other live events. Minerco is always seeking new opportunities to expand our portfolio, whether the brands are well established or startups. Our exposure, databases, and access to capital provide opportunities and high-level exposure most brands can only dream about.Follow us on social media @MinercoInc.Fuse is a recognized live events company which capitalizes on the always expanding, global live entertainment market through the generation, production and promotion of premium quality live entertainment such as concerts, festivals and other live events. In just the last calendar year, Fuse delivered unforgettable experiences in multiple markets to hundreds of thousands of diversified consumers in multiple genres. Recent notable events include events around Super Bowl LI in Houston, NBA All Star Weekend in New Orleans and Mayweather vs. McGregor in Las Vegas. Fuse also hosts, produces and presents live concerts in South Florida, Houston and New York City.Updated and integrated website coming soon.Follow us on social media @LightYourFuse.VitaminFIZZ®is a lightly sparkling, natural flavor-filled, refreshing beverage with an awesome boost of essential vitamins developed to quench your thirst, naturally. VitaminFIZZ®is caffeine free, is Non-GMO, has zero calories and contains 100% of recommended daily Vitamin B and Vitamin C. Awaken your taste buds with Lemon-Lime, Orange-Mango, Strawberry-Watermelon and Black Raspberry. Now that's refreshing.Minerco, Inc.Copyright © 2017 Accesswire. All Rights Reserved