Flor de Caña's ultra-premium rums receive top marks at the 2017 China Wine and Spirits Awards

-- Ultra-premium rums Flor de Caña 25 Year and 12 Years from Nicaragua, both received a "Gold Medal" award during the 2017 edition of the China Wine and Spirits Awards (CWSA). These awards constitute the most powerful endorsement of quality granted by the CWSA.Flor de Caña has previously earned top recognitions at prestigious international competitions such as the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the International Wine and Spirit Competition in London and the International Rum Conference in Madrid.Flor de Caña rums are born and aged at the base of Nicaragua's most active volcano, the San Cristobal, whose properties contribute in creating a singularly smooth and deliciously balanced rum. Flor de Caña is distilled with 100% renewable energy and is naturally aged in small white oak bourbon barrels without the aid of accelerants, unnatural additives and with zero sugar content.Flor de Caña, Nicaragua's #1 exported brand, is present in over 40 countries worldwide and is one of the fastest growing ultra-premium rums in the world. With more than 125 years and 5 generations of family tradition, Flor de Caña has been recognized as the world's best rum in prestigious international competitions in London, San Francisco and Chicago. www.flordecana.com