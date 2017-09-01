Country(s)
FocalPoint Welcomes Certified Business Coach Michael R. Van Gerpen
Michael R. Van Gerpen joins FocalPoint with more than 20 years of business management, sales development, and financial expertise. His titles have included Manager of Interviewing for Gallup, Financial Advisor with Northwestern Mutual, Regional Sales Director for Assurant Health, and Director of Business Development for ELAP Services. Throughout his career, Michael has been known for his innovative approach to business growth and his client-centered attitude. In each of his roles, he built a reputation for surpassing expectations, developing progressive strategies, and always offering the inclusive hand that pulled others up with him.
Michael believes that professional fulfillment has an overwhelming impact on all areas of an individual's life. He understands that success requires more than just business acumen; thriving companies are built on a solid foundation of leadership, purpose, and vision. As a trusted advisor, he is dedicated to bridging the gap between current circumstances and the personal definition of ultimate success.
"We are excited to have Michael as part of the FocalPoint team," says Stephen Thompson, CEO of FocalPoint, "With his strong background in business management, Michael will be a great fit within our community of passionate & experienced business professionals who are committed to helping their Coaching clients achieve even higher levels of success in their business."
Learn more about what the right Business Coach can do for your business by visiting: https://michaelvangerpen.focalpointcoaching.com/
About FocalPoint Business Coaching:
FocalPoint Business Coaching is based on the time-tested techniques of worldwide bestselling author Brian Tracy. For more than 30 years, the FocalPoint system has helped thousands of business owners and executives around the world with key issues such as time, team, money and exit strategy. FocalPoint Business Coaching emphasizes long-term relationships between clients and Business Coaches, helping guide clients to more success in their businesses and more balance in their lives.
