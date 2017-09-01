News By Tag
New Platform Connects Patients and Dentists Online
From the team behind LawBid.co.uk comes QuoteMeDental.com. The quick and simple way to find and book dental treatment online.
Over the past 10 years, unprecedented alterations in the shopping habits of everyday people have led comparison and review websites to huge success in a number of different industries. Increased ease of access, transparency over cost and user reviews mean that now more than ever, many consumers are choosing to 'shop around' before committing to a particular product or service.
However, the disparity between the experiences that consumers have come to expect and the experiences they are often provided with is striking. QuoteMeDental.com aims to address this.
With the popularity of LawBid, an online legal matchmaker developed around a similar model, CEO Kid Harwood recognised that the idea of empowering the user through transparency and choice was relevant outside of the legal sector as well.
Speaking about the launch of QuoteMeDental.com, Harwood explained, 'By encouraging patients to discuss treatments with multiple dentists at once, allowing them to receive quotes from different practices and assisting the decision-making process through user reviews, QuoteMeDental.com gives people the user experience they have come to expect'.
As well as giving users choice, QuoteMeDental.com aims to make finding a dentist quick and easy. Patients simply detail their requirements, specify their preferred appointment time and then choose from the dentists who approach them with quotes for their treatment.
Giving dentists a proactive way of attracting new patients for their practices and providing a cost-effective alternative to pay per click advertising, QuoteMeDental.com doesn't solely benefit patients.
Rather, dental practices can subscribe to the system for a small annual fee and receive notifications about clients in their area whenever they are posted. Encouraging dentists to specify the treatments they provide means that they are only ever notified about patients they can assist with. As an introductory offer, all dental practices will receive their first patient free of charge.

