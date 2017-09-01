"Modern Day Appalachian Woman" Presents "Appalachian Living With Tracy and Janie"

Appalachian Living

-- Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., parent company of, is proud to announce the new live streaming show. The show is presented by, the sister magazine of Voice Magazine for Women.live streams every Wednesday at 2:00 pm from the Heartwood in Abingdon, Virginia. The weekly live stream includes guest appearances, interviews, and local happenings presented by Tracy Fletcher McGlothlin and Janie Jessee."The focus of the show is to redefine Appalachia today. We want to present to the audience the progressive and growing country living of the region. We will give tribute to our heritage, culture, and lifestyle, and demonstrate how it has changed moving into the 21st century." – Janie Jessee"I am very proud of my roots, and I'm excited for the show and to educate about who we are in central Appalachia."– Tracy Fletcher McGlothlinwill be live streamed every Wednesday at 2:00 pm from the Heartwood in Abingdon, VA. You can watch the show on Facebook by The VIDEO GUY.andare owned by the book publishing company, Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. Jan-Carol Publishing includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, Broken Crow Ridge, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genre—from Appalachian stories to children's books and more. At JCP, we believe 'every story needs a book.'For more information call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. at 423.926.9983, or visit jancarolpublishing.com. Follow JCP on Facebook.Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.Mountain Girl Press ~ Little Creek Books ~ Express Editions ~ DigiStyle ~ RoseHeart ~ Broken Crow RidgeP.O. Box 701Johnson City, TN 37605423.926.9983www.jancarolpublishing.comwww.facebook.com/JanCarolPublishingInc