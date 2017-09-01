News By Tag
The Murad Team, A New Jersey Real Estate Team is the First in the World to Create a Listing Chatbot
The first ever artificially intelligent real estate team chatbot being used to engage with customers and show listings.
The chatbot is currently available on FB Messenger, www.muradteam.com, Slack, Skype, through text message and email. A KiK rollout is planned for the near future. Additional features such as an appointment scheduler and a broker inquiry center are planned for the near future as well. The FB Messenger address for MuradTeambot is https://m.me/
The Murad Team has received many positive responses from customers on the helpfulness and availability of the chatbot. Customers have commented on its friendly manner and the instant satisfaction it gives when answering questions in minutes.
Maurice Bakhash, the Murad Team technology director, says "we worked for a nearly two years on this particular model, and we are very proud of the result. We are excited by the response so far and we can't wait to show people what it can do in the coming months!"
The Murad Team, are agents with Remax Elite and has a combined 37 years of experience in selling residential real estate in Bergen County, NJ. Our total sales are over $400 Million and we are still going strong. We specialize in multimillion dollar properties, relocation and high-net worth clients. The hallmark of our service is that personal touch, we really listen to the needs of our clients and we deliver.
Anna Bakhash
***@muradteam.com
